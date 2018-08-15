The drama over who will get a lucrative contract from the Jefferson Parish Housing Authority took an unexpected turn this week.

The authority's board has picked a firm to administer its public housing voucher program, a job worth about $2.5 million annually.

But the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sent the authority a "cease and desist" order Tuesday, saying HUD officials must finish reviewing the local agency's procurement policies before a contract can be executed.

That order puts local housing officials in a jam, however. The company that has handled the voucher program for the past few years has indicated it will not work beyond the Sept. 30 expiration of its contract.

In an email to a HUD official this week, Parish Attorney Jacques Molaison warned that blocking the new contract could cripple the Housing Authority's ability to administer its voucher program.

"To be clear, the Housing Authority is in a proverbial 'trick-bag' here," Molaison wrote. "Without a vendor and approved contract in place, who is left to manage and administer that function?"

For years, the authority has had a contract with a firm called Louisiana Housing Development Corp. to manage the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which subsidizes low-income renters.

Earlier this year, the authority's board opted to solicit new bids for the work, and of the four firms that applied, a company called Nan McKay & Associates received the best score from a selection committee.

On Aug. 9, the board voted unanimously to award the contract to Nan McKay, a rare moment of consensus for an often fractious board.

But on Tuesday, a HUD official sent a tersely worded email to the authority's executive director, Wayne Woods, ordering him not to execute the contract.

"The Jefferson Parish Housing Authority (must) cease and desist with the procurement of an HCV contractor. At this time the agency does not have an approved policy in place. A letter to this effect will be forwarded to the agency on tomorrow," wrote Cheryl Williams, the New Orleans director of public housing for HUD.

When Woods asked Williams if they could meet to discuss the issue, Williams declined.

"I do not have any more to offer regarding the HCVP procurement other than what is stated below," Williams wrote. "So I don’t know what a meeting this morning would accomplish."

In a follow-up letter, Williams said that the board's procurement policy, which was passed in July, was still under review by HUD officials. Because the policy has not been approved, Williams wrote, the Housing Authority should not proceed with the contract.

The HUD letter is a blow to an agency that has had its share of controversy recently. Board meetings often have been tense, with arguments, recriminations and walkouts.

The agency's relationship with HUD has always been fraught. In 2012, then-Parish President John Young replaced several members of the board after a HUD audit questioned hundreds of thousands of dollars in spending.

Calls and emails to Williams and Woods were not returned Wednesday.