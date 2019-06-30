A new day for The Times-Picayune and New Orleans Advocate: A letter from the editor to our readers

On Monday, The Times-Picayune and New Orleans Advocate become one, and our aim is to weave together the best of both publications.
The first thing to know about The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate is that it will be published and delivered to your home seven days a week. Times-Picayune subscribers have been receiving a newspaper on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday mornings. You can stay with that schedule or tell us that you want daily delivery by calling 504-529-0522 or going online to theadvocateoffers.com and use promo code TATP. The upgrade is a great deal: For only pennies a day, you get seven days of home delivery instead of three. We have recruited more than 100 former Times-Picayune carriers to handle the additional work, joining the 80 contractors who have been delivering The Advocate. If you are an Advocate subscriber, you don’t need to change a thing.
The next thing to know about The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate is that it’s produced by reporters, photographers and editors who have been providing our community with great journalism for a generation. The publisher, editor and managing editors learned their trade at The Times-Picayune and were part of the team that won Pulitzer prizes for coverage of Hurricane Katrina. Writers like Stephanie Grace, Nell Nolan and Keith Spera, who started at The Times-Picayune and joined The New Orleans Advocate, will see their bylines alongside Times-Picayune writers like Dan Gill, Michelle Hunter, Doug MacCash, Ann Maloney and Herbie Teope. Our comics and puzzles pages will expand and we will feature all of the longtime Advocate regulars, like Peanuts and Garfield, and new strips from the Times-Picayune, like Dustin and Mutts. We have two dozen writers and photographers from The Times-Picayune on our staff. Overall, we have more than 120 journalists covering Louisiana, keeping you updated through our print editions, through NOLA.com, and via social media.
Finally, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate is locally owned. Dathel and John Georges purchased The Advocate in 2013 and The Times-Picayune this year because they believe a great city like New Orleans deserves a great local daily newspaper. They own other businesses in Louisiana, and they hear from our readers every day – everywhere from Saints games to Carnival parades. Almost all of the other daily newspapers in Louisiana are owned by big companies in other states, and they have to answer to investors or shareholders. But we answer to readers and advertisers right here in Louisiana.
At a time when other publications are diminishing, and coverage of local news is threatened, we’re bolstering The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate. With your support, we’ll keep it strong!
We would love to hear from you so please drop us a note using the form below. Can't see form below? Click here.