Judge Scott Schlegel of the 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna has announced he is running for the open District 1 seat on the Louisiana Supreme Court.
The district encompasses parts of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, St. Helena and Washington parishes. The seat is vacant following last week’s confirmation by the U.S. Senate of Justice Greg Guidry to a spot on the U.S. Eastern District Court bench.
Schlegel, a Metairie Republican, is a former civil attorney and prosecutor for Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick’s office. He is the second announced candidate for Guidry's old seat, joining Richard Ducote, a Republican attorney from Covington with an emphasis on family law.
He ran for the Division D seat in the 24th JDC in Gretna in 2013, to fill out the remainder of the term of Judge Robert Murphy. He handily defeated his opponent, Hillary Landry, who enjoyed a fundraising advantage and the endorsement of Connick — Schlegel’s former boss — along with that of then-sheriff Newell Normand and the parish's police chiefs.
In 2014 Schlegel ran unopposed and automatically reelected for his current term, which ends in 2020.
In his announcement, Schlegel touted his time as a felony prosecutor, including a stint in the DA’s office’s Family Violence Unit and, as judge, his spearheading of the district’s Smart on Crime initiative, which involved the court’s re-entry and probation programs.
The election is set for Oct. 12. Qualifying begins Aug. 6.