A proposed sweeping rewrite of New Orleans’ controversial rules for short-term rentals got its first public airing Tuesday, the first of what are likely to be several debates about a revamp already proving as contentious as the law it could replace.
The City Planning Commission ultimately held off until next week on making any recommendations about the proposal its staff recently unveiled, citing a need for more time to review the proposed rules and various opinions about them.
The commission has until Oct. 5 to present its suggestions to the City Council.
"After reading this very thorough report, I thought I had formed an opinion on how I felt on each particular change or amendment," Commissioner Kelly Brown said.
But after hearing from dozens of residents who showed up Tuesday to praise or decry various parts of the proposal, “I just have a lot of questions," she said.
In a nutshell, the proposed new rules would largely limit short-term rentals to homes with a permanent occupant or to commercial properties that rent less than a quarter of their rooms to tourists.
The new rules also would lift the ban on short-term rentals in most of the French Quarter and would require sites like Airbnb and HomeAway to share more data with the city about their listed properties. The city also would be authorized to collect more in per-night fees from the rentals to help pay for more affordable housing for long-term residents.
The commission’s eventual recommendations will be sent to the City Council, which will have the final say on whether all or some of them become law.
The move to require homeowners to live in their rental properties responds to widespread complaints that short-term rentals of homes where no one lives any longer are destroying the fabric of some city neighborhoods and that a local resident should be on hand and accountable for the behavior of tourists.
The proposed 25 percent cap on rentals at commercial properties, meanwhile, is a response to complaints about owners who have converted entire complexes into rentals for tourists, also limiting available housing for local residents.
A separate proposed ban on commercial rental licenses in mostly residential neighborhoods comes after critics have complained about property owners turning old corner stores or other small businesses in certain neighborhoods into rentals.
If the City Council decides to keep some version of the city’s most popular rental license, which allows owners to rent out entire residential properties, the planners suggest the council cut the current 90-day limit to only two weeks a year. But even that would be hard to enforce, they said.
The removal of the French Quarter ban is a bid to put that neighborhood in line with others in the city, while the suggested hike in per-night fees — from $1 a night to $8 a night for certain kinds of rentals — is a bid to give the city more funding for affordable housing.
Airbnb and other platforms also would be required to provide the city with full information on all the listings on their site and to collect and remit taxes to the city. Airbnb already does the latter, but other platforms do not.
But many residents who spoke Tuesday found fault with one or all of those proposals.
The Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance, a key housing advocacy group, said that every commercial short-term rental license that is granted should provide funding for an affordable housing unit and that commercial license restrictions should apply in every neighborhood.
That organization and Breonne DeDecker, of the Jane Place Neighborhood Sustainability Initiative, also said Airbnb and other rental companies should be made to delete illegal listings from their platforms.
“This is the entire ballgame,” DeDecker said. “If you don’t force platforms to remove them, they will still be up,” no matter what rules the council may pass.
Meanwhile, Meg Lousteau, of the Vieux Carre Property Owners, Residents and Associates, urged the council not to lift the ban on rentals in the French Quarter, while Rose Ali said that ban makes it hard for the Quarter’s property owners to afford and maintain their historic houses.
The lengthy hearing also drew comments from property owners who don’t live in the buildings they rent out and who said any requirement that they do so would punish them for investing in neighborhoods that had long been underserved.
“All of the properties I own were blighted properties that I put my hard-earned money in to renovate,” said Jimmy Taylor, who said he owns at least one short-term rental. “To have you guys now look at pulling the rug from under us is not fair in any sense of the word.”