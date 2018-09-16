They're going to be tearing up Bourbon Street again, which means merchants there may soon start tearing their hair out again over lost business.

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, the Department of Public Works and the Sewerage & Water Board will begin "fully reconstructing" the roadway and sidewalks on the four blocks of Bourbon between St. Louis and Dumaine streets, the city said.

However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration promises that the work in the 500 to 800 blocks of Bourbon will have "an entirely new approach" after the first phase of the project, in the 100 to 400 blocks, ran far behind schedule and over budget last year.

Work will occur sequentially from the 500 to 800 blocks, with only one block at a time closed to vehicular traffic. All businesses "will remain open and accessible throughout construction," the city said in a news release.

“Before moving ahead with Phase 2, our administration made it a priority to do extensive outreach to businesses and residents in the Quarter — and to listen to their concerns,” Cantrell said.

“We took the time, we listened, and we made changes to the whole approach. We bid the project out in such a way as to create financial penalties if the work is not completed on schedule. With input from the community and with their support, we are building a stronger, safer and more beautiful Bourbon Street."

The Bourbon Street reconstruction was started by Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration, in large part, to fix and upgrade the pipes under the city's most famous entertainment street. It is the first time a full reconstruction of the street has been done in almost a century.

But as they worked, crews found far more problems than expected, including incorrect plans, unforeseen obstructions and pipes that were tied into the wrong systems. The need to sort out those issues plus rain delays resulted in a far lengthier and more expensive project than initially anticipated.

The entire project, all eight blocks, was originally expected to cost $6 million and last from April through December of 2017. Instead, just the first phase, covering the 100 through 400 blocks, wound up with a $10.3 million price tag and didn't wrap up until January.

The $9.5 million Phase 2, which is anticipated to run through June, was designed by Mott McDonald LLC and will be constructed by Hard Rock Construction LLC.

The administration said the project team "has incorporated lessons learned from Phase 1 of the project into the framework for an entirely new Phase 2 approach."

It said improvements include a more efficient work plan, contractor incentives and liquidated damages, Entergy crews working in advance of the city’s project, improved fencing and a "complete demobilization two weeks in advance of Mardi Gras."

As part of the new fencing plan, the city partnered with the Arts Council "to create the design for a more aesthetically pleasing wrap that illustrates the historical significance of the project," the administration said. "The custom fence wrap will give passers-by a basic understanding of the project as well as where and how they can find out more."

The project calls for removing and replacing the existing pavement, replacing and upsizing the existing drain lines and catch basins, adding screens in front of the catch basins, replacing the existing water lines, repairing and/or replacing the existing sewer lines, replacing low-pressure gas lines with high-pressure gas lines, replacing and/or repairing the existing underground electrical duct banks, installing a movable bollard system in the 500 to 700 blocks, replacing sidewalks and adding Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections.

On Monday, Hard Rock crews will start work on the lakeside and riverside sidewalks in the 500 block of Bourbon.

Beginning on Wednesday, workers will reroute traffic between St. Louis and Toulouse streets. Drivers may use Decatur or North Rampart streets as alternative routes. The intersection of St. Louis and Bourbon and the 500 block of Bourbon will be closed as crews begin excavation work to reconstruct the roadway and its underground utilities.

The published schedule calls for roadwork in the 500 block to be completed and the fence removed by Nov. 9; the 600 block by Jan. 21; the 700 block by April 6, including a break for Carnival; and the 800 block by June 12.

However, the schedule adds that once the contractor has moved the fence to the next block, "sidewalks in the previous block will be worked on simultaneously," for a total of 75 working days in each block — 75 days when merchants may be losing business because of limited access to their stores.

A full description of the project and weekly updates will be available at: roadwork.nola.gov/bourbon.

Questions may be directed via email to roadwork@nola.gov or to the RoadworkNOLA hotline at (504) 658-7623.