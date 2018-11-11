The plaintiffs in two lawsuits challenging the New Orleans City Council’s approval earlier this year of plans to build a new power plant in New Orleans East have said they would drop their suits if the council decides to reconsider its decision.
VAYLA New Orleans, the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice and other litigants accused the council of breaking state transparency laws and violating residents’ due process rights as it considered Entergy New Orleans' plan to build a 128-megawatt, natural gas-fired power plant.
The council voted 6-1 in March to approve Entergy’s plans.
The plant opponents asked Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Piper Griffin last week to delay ruling on their suits while the council decides whether to reopen the question of building the plant. If the council schedules a new vote — even if the outcome turns out to be the same — the groups said they would drop their suits.
“Both of the lawsuits are there to defend the rights of New Orleanians to a fair and open process at the City Council,” said Monique Harden, the Deep South Center’s attorney and assistant director.
“We don’t believe that was done in the City Council’s handling of the gas plant’s application. Action on behalf of the City Council to reconsider the decision would open the door toward dropping the lawsuits.”
Councilmen Jared Brossett and Jason Williams, the only two members of the current council to have voted on the issue in March, said recently they would be open to reconsidering the matter. Both voted to authorize the plant's construction.
It’s unclear how the five council members who took office in May feel about the idea, though the body is expected to announce in coming weeks whether it intends to simply fine Entergy because of a related matter or reopen the entire hearing process.
An investigation the council commissioned found Entergy New Orleans culpable in a scheme to hire actors to voice support for the plant at public meetings.
Former Criminal Court Judge Calvin Johnson and former federal prosecutor Matt Coman found that Entergy “knew or should have known” about plans by one of its contractors to hire the actors.
Their investigation uncovered text messages from former Entergy CEO Charles Rice to another executive in which Rice described Entergy’s advocacy for the plant as “a war” that needed “all the foot soldiers it could muster.”
Entergy worked with a contractor, the Hawthorn Group of Virginia, to prepare scripts praising the plant for supporters to read. The utility also supplied T-shirts for its supporters to wear and tried to hide its role in organizing the turnout.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuits said those supporters, at least some of whom were fake, packed the council’s public meetings on the issue and filled seats that would otherwise have gone to genuinely concerned residents.
They said some of those residents got frustrated and left the meetings after they were forced to wait outside the room when all the seats were filled, though the council has said that everyone who stuck around was given a chance to speak.
The opponents also say the council should have pressed Entergy to better research alternatives to the gas-fired plant, among other problems with the process.
Griffin said in July she would rule on the lawsuits after the council's investigation of the phony supporters was finished. Instead, the plaintiffs asked her last week to rule after the council decides whether to reconsider its March vote.
Such a reconsideration would not guarantee a rejection of Entergy’s plans. But the plaintiffs said the move would at least remove the blemishes on the process.
“We’re not going to be interested in dropping the lawsuits just because they have a conversation about revoting,” Harden said. “But if they actually go through a formal revoting process and then make a decision, that would trigger taking back the lawsuits.”