The New Orleans City Council needs to revote on plans for a power plant in New Orleans East last year after its hearings violated public transparency laws, a judge ruled Friday.
Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Piper Griffin said the paid actors who took up seats that would have otherwise been used by residents so tainted the council's hearing that it could not be allowed to stand.
"The reality is, the citizens of New Orleans have to believe in the process and trust the process," Griffin said.
Griffin added that the council did consider all possible alternatives to the gas-fired power plant before approving it initially, which means the council's new investigation into the plant would not need to cover much new ground.
