Nearly half of the senior class at a New Orleans high school was not eligible to graduate this year, despite dozens of those students walking across the stage at a recent commencement ceremony.

The findings of a transcript review, ignited by an investigation into grade-fixing allegations, at John F. Kennedy High School revealed that 87 students in the 177-student senior class were ineligible to graduate.

Of that number, 69 of the ineligible students took part in the ceremony, officials revealed Friday afternoon, and will have to complete additional requirement before receiving an official diploma.

"It is an understatement to say that we, as a school, fell short of our duties to our students and their families," read a press release from the New Beginnings School Foundation, which conducted the investigation.

School officials are in the process of contacting the affected students and advising them on next steps, which could include enrolling in summer school. At least 24 students will have to re-enroll for the upcoming school year to re-take courses.

There were 17 students identified that required 2.5 more credits to be eligible for graduation.

Other students may need to take end of course exams before being cleared to graduate. Along with eight students confirmed to have had their grades changed in the scandal, some students originally told they could graduate were found to be missing required history, geography, science and English courses.

"Because of the actions of adults at our school, families were misled and young people's plans were disrupted ... we apologize deeply for that harm, and promise to do everything we can to give students a clear path forward," the release says.

An investigation into the school officials involved has not been completed. New Beginnings CEO Michelle Blouin-Williams resigned May 7, and was replaced by Kevin George, the superintendent of the St. John the Baptist Parish school district, earlier this month.

The grade-fixing allegations surfaced in February after Runell King, a former data director, said he was wrongfully fired for alerting New Beginnings leaders that employees at Kennedy had manually changed grades for several students who took an Algebra III class taught by a teacher who left before the allegations were made.

King accused employees of changing F's to D's and D's to C's on the students' records, a move that could have helped more students graduate, thereby improving the school's overall performance score from the state.

As investigators looked into what implications the allegations and other related issues had for Kennedy High seniors, students and parents complained about officials refusing to turn over the students' transcripts and diplomas, throwing college plans into turmoil.

The seniors were given folders with no diplomas at the May 17 graduation ceremony.

In addition to Kennedy High School, New Beginnings has run two other schools in Orleans Parish: Pierre A. Capdau Charter School, a D-rated school, and Medard H. Nelson Charter School, which will not reopen this fall due to failing grades.

