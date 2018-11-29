The New Orleans City Council passed Mayor LaToya Cantrell's first budget on Thursday morning, approving a $702 million spending plan for the coming year that will increase pay for city workers and provide more money for early childhood education.

Despite tension between the council and mayor ahead of this year's budget season, the final document earned effusive praise from council members on Thursday and the various ordinances that formally make up the plan passed unanimously.

"These negotiations went smoothly, from our dialogue the council recognized the Cantrell administration is in partnership with the City Council," said Councilman Jared Brossett, who chairs the council's Budget Committee.

The budget will "ensure the residents of New Orleans have an effective, efficient and sustainable government programs that will improve their quality of life," he added.

The budget includes a 10 percent pay raise for most rank-and-file city workers. Two groups that received raises last year - police officers and the lowest-paid city employees - will not be receiving additional increases this year.

The raises added about $6.9 million to the budget.

The plan also includes funding for childhood programs sought by the administration or council members. That includes money for Cantrell's Office of Youth and Families, a program that would serve as an alternative to the juvenile detention center for some offenders and money for a non-profit that represents juvenile defendants.

Particularly dear to some members of the council is a $1.5 million dedication to provide money for early childhood education. That doubles the amount the city dedicated to the pilot program last year.

"The city has pivoted from this triage perspective we were in post-Katrina and is now investing in things that will give us real sustainability," said Councilman Jason Williams, who championed the early childhood program.

The budget will also scale back the number of traffic cameras operating in the city, a step in the direction of Cantrell's campaign pledge to eliminate that program. The plan also includes a larger direct dedication to the Public Defender's Office to make up for money that it will lose from the reduction in traffic camera tickets.

The final plan also includes an additional $1 million for catch basin cleaning.

Many of the council's priorities, including money for the early childhood programs, were added into the budget earlier this week after an infusion of nearly $4 million in revenue from the French Market Corp.