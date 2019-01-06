Residents wanting to recycle their Christmas trees will be able to take advantage of curbside pickup in parts of the New Orleans area as early as Monday.
That option will be available for those living in St. Bernard, Plaquemines and St. John the Baptist parishes, while other parts of the metro area will start collections later. In unincorporated St. Tammany Parish, trees will need to be dropped off at recycling sites.
As a general rule across the metro area, all trees need to be real, unflocked Christmas trees that are bare of any sort of decoration such as tinsel or ornaments. The recycling programs go toward restoring the Louisiana coastline.
Here are the options for tree recycling across the area:
Jefferson Parish
Jefferson will offer curbside pickup Thursday through Saturday of this week. The parish is asking residents to put their trees on the curb Wednesday.
This also applies to the cities of Kenner and Harahan.
Orleans Parish
When Christmas trees are picked up for recycling in Orleans Parish varies by location.
The earliest pickup date is Wednesday in the French Quarter and the Downtown Development District. The city asks that residents in those areas, which are served by Empire Services, have their trees on the curb before 4 a.m. Wednesday.
In the rest of the city, residents are asked to have trees on the curb before 5 a.m. of their second scheduled collection day this week. Depending on the part of the city, that means either Thursday, Friday or Saturday. The trees will be picked up on those days by Richard’s Disposal and Metro Services Group.
Parish officials urge residents not to place their trees on the neutral ground, saying it slows down the collection process.
All trees collected in Orleans Parish will go toward creating a new marshland habitat in the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge.
Plaquemines Parish
Plaquemines Solid Waste's north and south departments will start curbside pickup Monday, continuing through Jan. 18.
Residents also can drop off trees at compactor locations in Belle Chasse or Port Sulphur.
All trees from Plaquemines will be used as part of the Jefferson Parish Christmas Tree Recycling Shoreline Project to rebuild wetlands.
St. Bernard Parish
St. Bernard offers curbside pickup this week, with the last day for the service being Friday.
Trees can also be dropped off at the Paris Road Transfer Station, 5120 Paris Road, in Chalmette and the E.J. Gore Station, 7715 E. Judge Perez Drive, in Violet.
St. Charles Parish
The St. Charles Public Works Department will pick up Christmas trees curbside throughout the parish on the next three Thursdays: Jan. 10, 17 and 24.
Drop-off sites are also available at the East and West Bank Bridge Parks in Destrehan and Luling until Jan. 24.
St. John the Baptist Parish
Residents in St. John Parish are asked to call Public Works at (985) 652-4815 to request pickup, which is available curbside starting Monday and continuing through Feb. 7.
“Residents should place their trees curbside for pickup rather than discarding them in a landfill,” a statement from the parish said.
St. Tammany Parish
Options for tree recycling in St. Tammany Parish depend on where you live.
In Mandeville, trees will be collected curbside on Tuesday, Jan. 15. Curbside pickup also will be available in Covington, but dates haven’t been announced.
It wasn't clear whether curbside pickup will be available in Slidell this year, though it has been in the past.
Curbside pickup is not available in unincorporated parts of St. Tammany, but trees can be dropped off at the St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds, 1515 N. Florida St., in Covington and the Old Levee Board Property, 61134 Military Road, in Slidell.
Trees recycled in St. Tammany will be placed in the Big Branch Marsh.