Jefferson Parish dog

Gwinnett County (Georgia) Sheriff Butch Conway and his dog, Jefferson Parish. Conway rescued the dog, called JP, whom he found wandering after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans (Photo via GCSO).

Jefferson Parish was a dog with "inordinately large ears" and an even bigger survival story. 

+1 
Jefferson Parish dog

An image of Jefferson Parish, a dog rescued by Gwinnett County Sheriff Butch Conway that was found wandering after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. He was said to have "inordinately large ears" (Photo via GCSO).

The dog, called JP for short, died this week more than 13 years after Gwinnett County Sheriff Butch Conway rescued him during Hurricane Katrina recovery work. 

The sheriff's office posted on Monday that JP had died and recalled the story of how Conway and deputies rescued him as "just a slip of a puppy wandering around hungry and alone in the dark." 

READ THE FULL POST HERE

Levee breaches and the subsequent flooding created a tragic and deadly scene in New Orleans, where JP was found.

The pair formed a special bond, the sheriff's office wrote, and that the dog "represented hope in the midst of unimaginable death and destruction" in the aftermath of the storm that was credited with more than 1,000 deaths across Louisiana and other Gulf Coast states. 

"JP was a bright light during those dark days. He brought everyone joy amidst the sorrow. It’s hard to say who truly rescued whom that day," the post continues.

View comments