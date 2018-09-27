Jefferson Parish was a dog with "inordinately large ears" and an even bigger survival story.
The dog, called JP for short, died this week more than 13 years after Gwinnett County Sheriff Butch Conway rescued him during Hurricane Katrina recovery work.
The sheriff's office posted on Monday that JP had died and recalled the story of how Conway and deputies rescued him as "just a slip of a puppy wandering around hungry and alone in the dark."
Levee breaches and the subsequent flooding created a tragic and deadly scene in New Orleans, where JP was found.
The pair formed a special bond, the sheriff's office wrote, and that the dog "represented hope in the midst of unimaginable death and destruction" in the aftermath of the storm that was credited with more than 1,000 deaths across Louisiana and other Gulf Coast states.
"JP was a bright light during those dark days. He brought everyone joy amidst the sorrow. It’s hard to say who truly rescued whom that day," the post continues.