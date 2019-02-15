Jay H. Banks went into this week's City Council committee meeting on the offense, only to find himself playing defense by the meeting's end.
The District B councilman's first remark to the scores of people who decried the Utility Committee's apparent greenlight of Entergy's plans for a $210 million gas plant in New Orleans East Thursday was an admonishing one.
"The people who got the residents of New Orleans concerned that they were going to have deformed babies and fetuses (because of the plant) should be ashamed of themselves," he said.
But he shifted to defending his résumé after Monique Harden of the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice questioned his silence on his one-time lobbying job with Legend Consulting Group, one of the groups that has long helped the council regulate Entergy.
From 2005 to 2008, he worked in a similar capacity for Entergy New Orleans.
"You’ve never disclosed it," Harden accused, claiming he worked for Legend in 2016, around the same time the group began to pitch the council on the plant.
"Ma’am, I’ve never met you to tell you anything," he replied. "I don’t know you from a can of paint."
He then said that he did work for both Legend and Entergy because he was "good at what I do, just like Shaquille O'Neal."
Banks clarified after the meeting that he quit his job at Legend on June 30, 2017, weeks before qualifying for the Oct. 14, 2017 municipal elections.
"Please note that my most recent involvement in this process is on the side of the City Council, the regulator, which is the side I am on now as a City Council member," Banks said in a statement. "At no point have I ever attempted to, nor have I ever felt a need to hide this fact."
Banks' past jobs were brought up after multiple speakers claimed the council stood to gain or return a favor by approving the plant, which has been lambasted by some residents and environmental advocacy groups.
The council was poised last month to scrap the project altogether but held off after Banks asked for more time to weigh the decision.
In the interim, Entergy revealed that it had spent $96 million already on the plant, a fact members said complicated the push to rescind their approval. The committee then considered on Thursday a resolution to let the plant proceed.
The council is expected to render a final decision on that proposal Feb. 21.