A police officer rolled up to Northshore Jewish Congregation in Mandeville on Monday morning with a reassuring message for Rebecca Slifkin, the synagogue's administrative assistant: The Mandeville Police Department was keeping a close eye on the house of worship following the massacre of 11 people Saturday at a Pennsylvania synagogue.
The attention was welcome for the small north shore synagogue, which was hit by anti-Semitic graffiti early last month.
Slifkin said the congregation has hired a security detail for its children's religious school following the attack in Pittsburgh. The school's director, who has two children in the program, insisted on it, she said.
Safety and security were uppermost in the minds of Jewish people across the metro area, who Rabbi Gabe Greenberg of Congregation Beth Israel said were feeling a deep sense of "shock and numbness and grief."
At a community service Sunday night at Shir Chadash in Metairie, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto's comments drew applause from the crowd of more than 500.
"It was really quite touching," said Rabbi Matthew Reimer of Temple Sinai. "He said, 'Fill these seats, and we'll do our best to be right outside the doors protecting you.' "
"It was exactly what we needed to hear," said Alice Weiss, who attended the service.
Local synagogues and the Jewish Community Center are responding to the attack, the deadliest on a Jewish institution in U.S. history, with increased security measures or reviews of existing ones.
"We had a security meeting last night, during the Saints game — and we’re all Saints fans, but we had a large turnout," said Rabbi Yossi Nemes of Chabad Jewish Community Center in Metairie. "We're in touch with Jefferson Parish and will be initiating new security measures."
Leslie Fischman, director of the Jewish Community Center in New Orleans, said the 150-year-old center always has security in mind. "We’re dedicated to keeping anyone who enters this building safe," she said, adding that the center has resolved not to allow the terrible events in Pennsylvania to hinder its activities.
But the center, which was one of many Jewish institutions in the country that received bomb threats in 2017, is reviewing its safety procedures and is talking to local law enforcement about those issues.
Aaron Ahlquist, a spokesman for the Anti-Defamation League, said that incidents of anti-Semitism are on the rise nationally, with a 57 percent increase in reported incidents in 2017 and a 110 percent increase from 2015 to 2017.
The incidents tracked include harassment, vandalism and assault, and for the first time since 2010, there was an incident reported in every state — including 10 in Louisiana.
"The language of hate is permeating public discourse," Ahlquist said. "Fear and anger is how we're relating to each other."
He described the dividing line between hate speech and violence as close, adding, "That's what we saw on Saturday."
Nemes said the Pittsburgh shooting is something very new in this country, which makes it painful and shocking. "I'm afraid there is something going on," he said, citing numerous school shootings and attacks on non-Jewish places of worship.
Reimer agreed. "While we are not seeing it in everyday life (in the New Orleans area), we feel it, we are aware of it and are preaching about it," he said.
Some call anti-Semitism the oldest form of hate in human history, Reimer said. "But we (Jews) are still here. That has to mean that hope and work and standing up and defending has a benefit, but at the same time ... there is more work to do, and we need to make sure we are taking care of our communities and our world," he said.
"In a place where there is no human being, be one," Reimer said, quoting from the Talmud. "And we teach this."
Greenberg said that Jews in New Orleans enjoy a sense of comfort and being a part of the broader community, but that Jews in Pittsburgh also felt that way.
Nationally, statistics show an increase in anti-Semitism, he said, pointing to another high-profile event, the march of white nationalists last year in Charlottesville, Virginia, where participants chanted, "Jews will not replace us."
The Jewish tradition calls for prayer and action, Greenberg said, which includes prayers for healing and peace but also political action like pressing for tighter gun laws. "Rhetoric around anti-immigration, anti-Semitism, white nationalism — that needs to stop," he said.
Answers are not coming anytime soon, Reimer said. "Community is the next best thing. ... We are looking to be held; we're looking for comfort and solidarity."
That was a large part of what happened at Sunday's service, the rabbis said, with people drawing comfort from being together.
Reimer, who was a rabbi in New York during the terrorist attacks in September 2001, said there was a surge in attendance at services after that event, and he expects the same thing to happen in the wake of this attack.
Greenberg pointed to the presence of many elected officials, law enforcement officials and non-Jewish religious leaders at Sunday's service. "That felt really good," he said.
So did the email that arrived in his inbox Monday from the United Cajun Navy, whose founder, Todd Terrell, offered to have volunteers keep an eye on services at synagogues in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette during the coming weeks and months.
Greenberg said that Congregation Beth Israel will handle its security needs internally. "But I just really appreciate the sentiment."