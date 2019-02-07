The dispute over a controversial condominium tower planned for Old Metairie is officially over, as the developer and a group of neighbors concerned about the building’s height have agreed that it will be limited to 45 feet.
That’s three-quarters of the height of the originally proposed six-story, 60-foot building, though developer Jim Hall said it is too early to say how many stories or units the building will now have.
It was previously slated to have 15 units, but Hall said he will have to completely redesign the building to accommodate the new restriction, a process he said would take a few months.
Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, whose district includes the site, said restrictive covenants have been filed with the Clerk of Court's Office, permanently capping the height at 45 feet.
The building, which will be constructed on North Labarre Road near Metairie Road, took residents by surprise late last year when marketing materials emerged showing the building at six stories, which would have been much higher than anything else in the area.
Neighbors complained, and it was discovered that while the building was allowed to be 60 feet tall, internal parish planning documents had said it was going to be only three stories.
Hall denied the building was ever supposed to be less than six stories, and it was never publicly made clear why the parish documents had it at three stories.
Nevertheless, the Parish Council was poised in December to send the matter back to the Planning Advisory Board, and Hall sued the parish, setting up the negotiations that ended with the agreement finalized this week.