Most customers who opened their Sewerage & Water Board bills to find refunds in recent months likely breathed a sigh of relief.

After all, New Orleans residents have been grappling with incorrect bills from the public utility for nearly two years, so getting a credit after being overcharged would seem like an improvement, right?

Think again.

It turns out that in tens of thousands of cases, the agency may have shortchanged the refund amounts.

More than 26,000 customers have received at least one bill that shows negative water usage since Oct. 2016, the S&WB's way of correcting a previous bill that charged customer for more water than they actually used.

But the process of correctly crediting those accounts, which requires S&WB employees to manually calculate the amount owed, has left many of those customers short-changed.

That’s because while the S&WB charges for water at two different rates, depending on how much was used, it provided credits only at the lower amount in many cases.

Utility officials say they are taking several measures to address the problem. They are working to calculate the correct amount it owes customers and issue additional refunds. They have asked Cogsdale, the company that supplied the billing software the utility uses, to fix the bug that is at least partially responsible for the problem, something that should prevent new issues from arising and be complete in the coming week. And they have asked the city's Office of Inspector General to investigate.

The problem does not affect bills that were adjusted through the utility's dispute process.

Drew Ward, a business consultant who discovered the issue while helping neighbors sort out their S&WB bills, said there are obviously systematic problems with the way the agency handles its billing.

“I think it has so many opportunities for errors, for human error, and seemingly has zero mechanisms for error checking to catch such errors,” Ward said. “They knowingly have a system where the potential for it to be messed up is huge.”

It’s unclear when the problem became widespread at the S&WB, though employees in the billing department contacted Cogsdale asking for a fix in July, according to the local agency. Around that time, the billing department began training its staff to go through bills where a customer may have received too small a credit and correct them, S&WB officials said in a statement.

The agency’s current leadership did not know of the problem until contacted by Ward and The New Orleans Advocate in recent days. That includes Chief Financial Officer Yvette Downs, who was brought on board in June.

The new foul up touches on many of the billing issues that customers and the S&WB have been struggling with: a shorthanded staff; flaws in the billing software installed in late 2016; policies that seem to have been inconsistently followed; and simple human error.

It’s not clear how much the S&WB still owes customers because of those errors. A pair of bills provided by Ward shows those customers were owed between $23 and $33 each.

Elaine Leyda, one of the customers whose refund was incorrect, said she’s been dealing with problems with her bills since the beginning of the year and has been unable to get them resolved.

“What it comes down to me is fraud,” Leyda said.

Leyda also noted that with little information on the bills about exactly how much customers are being charged for their water use and how the credits are calculated, there's no obvious way for someone to make sure they're getting billed or refunded the right amount.

"Each bill is really kind of a black box," she said.

It all starts when a customer gets a bill that says they used more water than they actually did, often because a meter was read wrong or the billing system sent out an estimated bill that was too high.

That is typically fixed on the next month’s bill. After the meter is read, the customer is supposed to be credited for the difference.

But in many cases, those refunds do not take the S&WB’s two-tiered rate structure into account.

The S&WB charges residential customers $4.79 per 1,000 gallons for the first 3,000 gallons of water used, enough to cover a typical household. Once that threshold is exceeded, the rate goes up to $8.15 for every 1,000 gallons.

But when the S&WB needs to credit a customer because a previous bill was too high, the utility often calculates the entirety of those refunds at the $4.79 rate, regardless of how much the customer was originally charged for the water.

That effect can be compounded if the customer didn't actually use more than 3,000 in either month, since some of their usage may still have been charged at the higher rate.

According to the S&WB, its billing staff has traditionally calculated the correct refund by hand, using a formula that takes into account the two rates and the need to spread the usage over two months. That continued after Cogsdale’s software was installed, since the system was not set up to do it automatically, according to the utility.

At least some of the bills now under review were calculated using that manual process and are correct, according to the S&WB.

But apparently, that’s not always occurring. And since Cogsdale’s software doesn’t account for the different rates, it does not make those adjustments and simply credits customers at the lower rate.

The problem shows the need for a wide-ranging review of the billing system, said Ward, who also argued that the estimates of how many customers were impacted by the problem are likely too low.

“They need a full assessment of the billing system from the meter on up,” he said.

Can't see the graphic below? Click here