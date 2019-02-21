Despite loud calls from the audience for the New Orleans City Council to stick to its recent plan to reject Entergy's plans for a $210 million power plant in New Orleans East, members reversed course on Thursday, clearing the way for the controversial project to proceed.
Ahead of their unanimous vote, members wrested new concessions from Entergy New Orleans officials, including a commitment to have a third-party firm regularly test the plant's pollution levels.
Also, members agreed for the first time to consider spending a chunk of the $5 million fine that Entergy will pay over last year's paid actors scheme on improvement projects in New Orleans East.
Before Thursday, members had said all of that money would likely go to the cash-strapped Sewerage & Water Board.
"I know all of us ... are wishing that we didn't have to deal with this particular situation," said Councilwoman Helena Moreno, who chairs the council committee that regulates Entergy. "But we are all looking at the entire issue as a whole, and really asking ourselves what is best."
None of it was enough for the scores of residents who showed up to lambaste the council for failing to consider alternatives to a natural gas-powered plant they claimed would be rendered obsolete in coming years by greener technology, would emit toxic pollution and would never have been permitted in other, wealthier parts of the city or state.
"We are tired of being sacrificed for the so-called 'greater good,' " said Beverly Wright of the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice. "And that's what we are being told everyday -- that those things that harm our community do not outweigh what will help the state."
The council that took office in May of last year found itself in a tough spot after revelations that actors had been paid to endorse the power plant at hearings ahead of the previous council's 6-1 vote to authorize it. The former council had in fact asked Entergy to explore building such a plant four years ago, in order to replace generation capacity lost after Entergy's older Michoud plant went offline in 2016.
After an investigation found Entergy culpable in the paid actors scandal, the council seemed poised to fine the utility $5 million, the largest fine the council has levied, but let the project go ahead.
But when dozens of critics seized on the actors scheme and other Entergy failures to bolster their earlier arguments against the plant, two council members, Jason Williams and Jared Brossett, said in October they would be open to a new vote, citing a "taint" on the process.
In January, members introduced a resolution to rescind the earlier approval and send Entergy back to the drawing board. But after Councilman Jay Banks asked for more time, the council held off.
Meanwhile, Entergy submitted invoices for $96 million it said it has already spent on the plant's design and engineering. The council's advisers said ratepayers would likely be charged that amount even if the council killed the project.
All of that prompted the Utility Committee to unanimously sponsor a resolution last week to change course and let the plant be built. Faced with impassioned pleas from a crowd of critics, however, the committee avoided taking a direct vote on the document, simply passing it on to the full council.
On Thursday, all seven members faced a slew of familiar arguments for killing the project, including questions about pollution and soon-to-be outdated technology.
Entergy has said that the new plant will emit less pollution than its predecessor. It has also pledged to research new technologies that could enhance the plant's effectiveness as they become available.
"Any amount of pollution is bad," countered resident Mark Nguyen. "Nobody in their right mind would want a gas plant in their neighborhood."
Critics also charged that council members and their energy consultants are too connected with Entergy to give an unbiased view of the project.
Attention was called to Banks' past work with Entergy and Legend Consulting Group, the technical advisory firm that helps the council regulate the utility.
Also cited was Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen's acceptance of $1,500 from Entergy last year to fund a tricentennial parade she hosted in District E, or the more than $6,000 that a nonprofit she founded and ran, Vietnamese Initiatives in Economic Training, or VIET, accepted from Entergy.
"Recuse yourself!" several residents shouted at Banks and Nguyen at various points in the meeting.
In the end, Moreno said she expects that the council's in-house regulatory office will take on more of the work that the council now pays more than $7 million annually to private firms to perform.
Neither Banks nor Nguyen recused themselves.
"My decision has not been biased, because I have looked on both sides," Nguyen said, in both English and Vietnamese. She added that she lives near the site and would not vote for the plant if she thought it would be harmful to her six children.
Council members had said previously that the $5 million fine to be paid by Entergy would go toward Sewerage and Water Board priorities, such as adding a heater to a turbine that now can't run in cold weather.
But they said Thursday that a portion of that money could be used to pay for improvements in New Orleans East, an area that has not kept pace with the rest of the city's recovery from Hurricane Katrina more than 13 years ago.
They also asked Entergy to pay a third party to regularly test pollution levels at the plant, among other concessions. David Ellis, the utility's new CEO, agreed.
Williams, who asked for the concessions, said his decision boiled down to what was best for New Orleanians.
"There are very, very few major cities that do not generate their own power within their boundaries," he said. "And the ones that I have researched that have power brought in from other states ... have rates and costs three times that of the city of New Orleans."