Park-and-ride operations could soon be making a comeback at the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority, as the agency looks to restore the service to at least two large areas of the city.
Such operations provide large parking lots where residents can drop off their cars and take an express bus route into the Central Business District. They have been offline since Hurricane Katrina.
But plans are underway to bring beefed-up versions of that service back to New Orleans East and Algiers. There also is discussion of creating a park-and-ride lot and bus transfer center based in the CBD, where people who live in other parts of the city could park their cars and catch a bus to the buildings where they work.
The projects would bring more public transit to neighborhoods far from the city’s core, potentially reducing rush-hour traffic on the Crescent City Connection and the high-rise bridge over the Industrial Canal.
They are in line with the RTA’s long-term transit goals, officials said.
“The RTA’s goal is to ... cater to all commuters, both existing riders and potential new riders,” spokeswoman Taslin Alfonzo said.
The facilities the RTA hopes to build wouldn’t look exactly like those of the past. The agency hopes to add bike-share hubs, for example, meaning people could get off the bus and bicycle the rest of their way to work. Buildings at each site could feature coffee shops and vending machines, Alfonzo said.
Features like park-and-rides can encourage more transit ridership in general, according to a 20-year transit road map the RTA released this year. That plan predicts a nearly 50 percent increase in weekday ridership — to 94,000 trips a weekday — if park-and-rides and other planned services are fully realized.
Plans for the New Orleans East park-and-ride come as ridership in that area has already ticked up 3 percent over the past two years, and as advocates have called for more transit service connecting the East to the CBD.
The proposed New Orleans East site would be on Bullard Avenue near Interstate 10, almost 2 miles from the former Plaza Shopping Center, where the park-and-ride operated before Katrina. It would offer at least 100 parking spaces for residents of New Orleans East and St. Tammany Parish and would connect several bus lines, four of which head to the CBD.
At least one of the CBD lines would function as a new express line, getting people downtown in about 30 minutes.
The entire New Orleans East project would cost roughly $8 million. The RTA is seeking a federal grant for about $6 million and plans to fund the rest itself.
"The combination of the park-and-ride facility and this new express route is expected to attract new choice riders who would otherwise commute alone in a personal vehicle," officials said in an application last week to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
It's the RTA's second try for federal money for the New Orleans East transit center. Its first grant application was denied in March in a process that appeared to favor proposals from rural areas. A decision on the latest proposal is expected in the coming months.
Meanwhile, the agency has about $250,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to partially revive its Wall Boulevard park-and-ride lot in Algiers, though it still needs almost $1 million more to finish the job. It's hoping it can get that from federal funding made available under a spending bill approved in March.
The Algiers site is undergoing renovations including the building of four new shelters, Alfonzo said. That initial work is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the year.
Finally, the RTA is continuing its search for money for a sheltered transit hub somewhere in the CBD which could also feature a park-and-ride function.
Though officials considered sites at either Duncan Plaza, Basin Street, Rampart Street or the Canal Street neutral ground as recently as 2016, they have said recently that they intend to let a new systemwide analysis guide the best location for that transfer site.
The downtown hub also would need to be funded by the federal government.
"The RTA is continually looking for opportunities to place transit assets in strategic locations ... that can improve the flow of transportation within those communities," Alfonzo said.