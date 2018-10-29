LATEST: Entergy execs: Probe into paid actors scheme for New Orleans power plant omitted key evidence

Entergy New Orleans executives, including former CEO Charles Rice, were involved in a scheme to use paid actors to fill public meetings about a controversial power plant in New Orleans East, according to WWL-TV's review of a completed City Council investigation, proving a critical point that Entergy brass not only knew about the strategy but also were closely engaged in it.

The utility, regulated by the council, has claimed not to know of that partnership, or that people would be paid, though it has said it paid a contractor to recruit specific numbers of supporters who would speak at the council meetings.

The paid actors praised the utility's plans for the new power plant in New Orleans East at meetings in October 2017 and February 2018.

The results of the council's third-party investigation released Monday night indicate that then-CEO Rice actually asked for more actors than first proposed. The report says Rice exchanged text messages and emails with Entergy executive Yolanda Pollard two weeks before a public hearing in October 2017, asking, "how is Hawthorn looking getting people to the hearing?"

Entergy's contractor, the Hawthorn Group of Virginia, worked with a subcontractor called Crowds on Demand, a California firm that specializes in "PR stunts," to find professional actors to swell the ranks of those supporting the new plant.

Pollard answered, saying the group said it'd get 50 people and 10 speakers there. Rice replied, saying, "Hell I would pay for more if they can get them," followed by "If Hawthorn can get more people I will pay."

According to The Lens, Rice followed and said he didn’t care about the cost.

“This is war and we need all the foot shoulders [soldiers] we can muster," Rice said, per the report.

During a meeting, Pollard texted Rice to ask what Rice thought of the turnout.

"Looks fabulous," Rice said.

Entergy was seeking approval to build a new natural gas-fired power plant to replace the steam-generated plant in New Orleans East that it closed in 2016. It said the new plant would be a needed and efficient local power source, a view the council endorsed when it approved the plan 6-1 in March.

But clean-energy advocates said Entergy should rely less on fossil fuels and more on renewable energy sources. And the revelations in May about paid actors sparked a public outcry and roiled the whole process.

In August, the parent company, Entergy Corp., demoted Rice to a position in the company's legal department. Entergy has also taken other steps to address public criticisms.

City Council president Jason Williams will call a special meeting on Wednesday at 1 p.m. to receive the report and hear testimony from the investigators.

