Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday afternoon as Tropical Storm Gordon churns in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its expected arrival in southeast Louisiana.
The National Guard will send 200 guardsmen to southeast Louisiana Tuesday morning, along with high water vehicles, boats and helicopters to assist in preparations for the coming storm.
Edwards said the latest National Weather Service forecast has the storm's track moving slightly to the east. New Orleans and Baton Rouge are still in the storm forecast's possible track, but just to the west of where the storm is expected to hit. Still, the threat of severe weather continues in Louisiana.
"It is critically important to remember this storm has every possibility to track in our direction," Edwards said. "The storm is still a threat. No one should think we're out of the woods yet."
Gordon could possibly make landfall late Tuesday or Tuesday night as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Monday.
The latest projected path brings Gordon ashore somewhere along the Mississippi coast between the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida Border.
All of southeast Louisiana is under a tropical storm warning and a flash flood watch.
Impacts for the area will be heavy rain (possibly 4-7 inches of rain this week), higher-than-normal tides and tropical storm-force winds. Edwards said tropical storm force winds could arrive in southeast Louisiana as early as 2 p.m. Tuesday, hitting Plaquemines first.
Edwards urged Louisiana residents to update their emergency plans ahead of the storm, noting that additional updates will be posted at emergency.la.gov and the governor's website. Up-to-the-minute road conditions can also be seen at 511la.org as the storm moves in.
Edwards said the emergency response team will meet Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. for another briefing with a news conference to follow.
"Nobody should panic, but everyone should take this seriously," Edwards said.