Starting this year, fines for littering, theft and a host of other offenses committed within Slidell city limits will go into the city coffers, a change that officials expect to bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars in new revenue.
The Slidell City Council voted last month to create city ordinances for all state misdemeanor offenses, which means that when those crimes are committed inside Slidell, they can be prosecuted as violations of city rather than state laws.
Previously, fines assessed in Slidell City Court for those offenses were distributed to St. Tammany Parish government and the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office. The parish received 88 percent of the money, while the District Attorney's Office received 12 percent plus a $25 agency fee.
City officials said they want to recover some of the costs for operating the Slidell City Court, which hears small claims and misdemeanor cases for a large swath of eastern St. Tammany Parish.
Slidell City Court Judge Jim Lamz said the city pays $100,000 a year for the court's operation, and also foots the costs of arresting lawbreakers and booking them into the city jail. He estimated that the new policy will bring the city about $250,000 in revenue.
"We don't see any downside," said City Councilman Bill Borchert. "Nobody voted against it. It makes sense for the city."
But District Attorney Warren Montgomery expressed reservations about the change in letters going back to November.
He cautioned city officials to consider the costs they might be taking on, and not just the additional revenue. Montgomery also raised concerns about how the change will affect diversion programs and infractions whose penalties escalate with each new offense, such as those for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Slidell City Court has jurisdiction over the 8th and 9th wards of St. Tammany, and Borchert said 70 percent of its caseload is from outside the city limits, for cases handled by the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office and State Police. Fines for those convictions will still go to the parish and the district attorney, and will not be affected by the council's action.
Montgomery said Friday that he didn't recommend adoption of the ordinance because he thinks it will complicate rather than solve the court's problems. He also said he doesn't think the cost of implementing and administering the change has been fully appreciated.
"However, now that the ordinance has been approved, I will ensure that the city realizes the maximum financial gain by directing all offenses under the ordinance to the city prosecutor for his handling," Montgomery said.
Lamz said he would like to see the $25 agency fee that was paid to the district attorney for each misdemeanor conviction redirected to the city prosecutor.
When Montgomery first began discussing the issue with City Attorney Bryan Haggerty in November, the city gave him a chart that estimated a total revenue increase of $525,000 based on five misdemeanors: DWI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery and thefts.
But Montgomery said the analysis was flawed because the city was basing its revenue estimate on the number of arrests for each of those charges — not the number of convictions.
He questioned the city's use of eight years of data for thefts when arrests for that crime had dropped sharply in the past two years. He also noted that state law had changed in 2018, reclassifying some domestic abuse batteries as felonies, which would take them out of Slidell City Court.
The city came back with revised figures that looked at prosecutions rather than arrests and showed a range of about $211,000 to about $386,000 in projected revenues.
But city officials were not persuaded by Montgomery's arguments. Indeed, Haggerty's last letter suggested that Montgomery had offended them.
"While the city doesn't believe it was your intention to be condescending in your response, you appear to suggest that it and its leadership are not knowledgeable enough to ensure that a thorough evaluation has been conducted in connection with proposed ordinance," Haggerty wrote.
Lamz, who came up with the idea for the ordinance, said he was inspired by what the city did in 1964, when it adopted all the state traffic laws as city ordinances.
By adopting the state's misdemeanors, Lamz said, the city's ordinances will automatically reflect any changes in state law.