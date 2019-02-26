Going to a parade this week? Better bring a raincoat.
As the height of the parade season approaches in New Orleans, some of the biggest krewes can expect to roll through anything from showers to heavy storms as they make their way through the city in the lead-up to Mardi Gras.
“The word is wet,” National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Gilmore said of the upcoming week.
The good news is that no severe weather, which could force parades to cancel, is currently expected. The bad news is that the heaviest rainfall could start Saturday evening, when Endymion always draws huge crowds to its Mid-City route.
Carnival historian Arthur Hardy said he couldn’t recall a year when rain was predicted for so many days during the peak parading season.
“There seems to be universal agreement that we’re going to have rain on our parades,” Hardy quipped.
Foul weather was expected to start hitting the area by Wednesday morning and continue with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon, Gilmore said. That could potentially extend to the evening, when Druids and Nyx kick off the daily parades that will continue through Fat Tuesday.
For Thursday’s Babylon, Chaos and Muses parades, there will be a 60 percent chance of showers. Things are looking a bit better for Hermes, Krewe d’Etat and Morpheus in New Orleans and Centurions in Metairie on Friday, with only a 40 percent chance of rain.
But the worst is expected on Saturday, when Iris and Tucks roll Uptown in the daytime and Endymion caps off the night in Mid-City, while NOMTOC parades on the west bank and Iris rolls at night in Metairie. Heavy, localized rainfall is expected at least at some point on Saturday, though meteorologists have not yet pinned down when it is most likely, Gilmore said.
If the heavy storms come at night, it would mark the second year in a row that Endymion has rolled through a downpour.
There is also a strong chance of rain on Sunday for its six parades, but things then are expected to clear up once a cold front passes through. The forecast calls for partly sunny to cloudy skies and potentially at most some scattered showers by Monday, Gilmore said.
But that will also mean cooler temperatures — likely in the upper 40s or 50s — on Lundi Gras and Fat Tuesday, he said.
While thunderstorms are a possibility, New Orleans Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold said that at this point it doesn’t look like lightning or high winds — both of which can cause serious problems — will be an issue during parades and there have been no discussions about canceling any of them.
The city gets regular updates from the National Weather Service and adjusts its plans based on that information, he said.
Should the forecast get more grim, city officials, the Police Department and krewes will hold discussions about whether to adjust the starting times for parades, Arnold said.
The city is not offering a make-up day for parades that don’t roll on their scheduled day, he said.
But for krewes, it’s disappointing to learn the weather will be dreary and wet when it's their time to shine.
“It’s a mess,” Hardy said. “You know, they work all year to get ready for this and know they’ve got one shot.”