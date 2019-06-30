As hard rain fell on May 12, a Sewerage & Water Board operator at a drainage pumping station in Broadmoor was pulling a 16-hour overnight double shift. It was part of a 33-hour work stint within two days. Another operator at a different station punched in a nearly 24-hour shift, then was back on the job just four hours later for an overnight watch.

The two operators were among a handful working double-shifts when storms flooded parts of New Orleans that day, according to handwritten station activity logs NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune reviewed. They were required to stay on, despite having worked already long shifts, to help handle the storm load and cover for employees who were out sick or on vacation.

It’s common for many of the men and women tasked with keeping the city’s drainage system running to work to the point of exhaustion, according to five S&WB employees interviewed in recent months. They blame a staffing shortage, questionable scheduling and absence practices, and a lack of communication with top management who they believe could improve their working conditions.

Fearing repercussions, the S&WB employees spoke on the condition their identities and job descriptions would not be revealed. Their employment was verified through staffing records.

“Basically, you have no life,” one employee said. “It’s rough.”

The recent installation of surveillance cameras in key facilities at the utility’s Carrollton plant, intended to improve accountability, has dampened morale, the employees said. The cameras were added late last year after two employees were allegedly sleeping on the job as water pressure plummeted throughout the city’s east bank. The drop lead to a precautionary boil advisory.

The employees interviewed said they don’t oppose surveillance cameras outright, but they’re distressed the cameras appear to have been the only accountability measure taken since the sleeping incident last November. Instead, they want someone in charge to discuss what could be done to help curb fatigue, long hours and other challenges Sewerage & Water Board staff routinely face, the workers said.

“I wish they would come around to talk (to us) because they have to get everyone’s input,” one employee said. “We work in an environment where they’re not communicating with the employees.”

Courtney Barnes, the Sewerage & Water Board’s press secretary, said in an emailed statement Thursday (June 27) that the cameras’ installation was standard practice in industrial settings. The cameras also figure into a larger push to boost employee security and safety, she said.

“The cameras will provide an extra layer of vigilance during rain events and other critical operations; improve our speed in responding to accidents and emergencies at the plant; and hold all employees to the same high standards the public deserves,” Barnes’ statement said.

A typical work week

Working double shifts is a fact of life for many operators who staff key Sewerage & Water Board facilities, according to the employees NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune interviewed. Overtime is necessary for many trying to make ends meet on salaries that records show hover around $40,000 a year.

“I don’t have a choice with doubles,” one employee said. “Living in Orleans, it’s probably impossible to buy a house, for one. It’s hard to make ends meet.”

A typical week involves six days straight of work followed by two days off, the workers said. One week, an employee might work day or afternoon shifts. The next, it could be the overnight shift.

Operators are expected to cover day and night shifts, according to the interviewed employees. No one works exclusively day or night; they shuffle rotations of six days in the morning, six days in the afternoon, then six days overnight.

That arrangement, especially when moving from day to night shifts, often stresses workers and causes fatigue because it’s difficult to maintain a consistent sleep schedule, the employees said.

Adding to their stress are lengthy stretches of downtime interrupted by the need to handle dangerous equipment, sometimes in emergency conditions. The Sewerage & Water Board has spent around $85 million on emergency drainage and power equipment since summer 2017, but its machinery is still old and susceptible to breakdowns. Log records and public statements indicate the utility often grapples with electricity problems during particularly intense storms.

“Every time you’re cranking the breaker in and out, you’ve got to say a prayer,” one employee said. “If it blows, you’re toast.”

Injuries on the job are rare, employees said, though all mentioned experiencing headaches, high blood pressure and stress from missing out on family time to work double shifts.

“It’s probably because you need sleep,” an employee said. “You need to feel energized.”

‘Good grief’

On Nov. 17, 2018, pumps at the Sewerage & Water Board’s Carrollton plant that supply drinking water on the east bank lost power, precipitating a boil advisory. Officials later said the situation might have been avoided with a speedier reaction from utility operators. Two plant supervisors found “sleeping during the normal shift” had to be awakened by another employee, according to an internal investigation report NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune obtained in January.

Those two supervisors, who denied they were asleep at the time, resigned shortly afterward. Ghassan Korban, the Sewerage & Water Board’s executive director, said then that utility officials would assess the working conditions of plant operators to avoid any repeat sleeping incidents in the future.

“What are we doing to prevent people from falling asleep?” Korban said in a Jan. 10 meeting with the NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune editorial board. “Are we assigning the right people? Are we overworking them? Are we giving them enough to do? Are we making sure the lights are on?”

The five plant employees interviewed for this story said not much has changed at the Carrollton facility since then. That is, not much except the installation of surveillance cameras, they said. Email messages NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune obtained in a public records request show the cameras spurred concern among rank-and-file employees and a top official overseeing the utility’s power operations.

“I’m concerned about employee reaction,” Eric Labat, the Sewerage & Water Board’s chief of operations, wrote in a Feb. 4 email. “I have a sense that the pushback will be significant among employees … Is there any support to walk back the camera installation, and assess the attempt to alter the culture over a period of time?”

In his email, Labat, who has worked at the Sewerage & Water Board for 36 years, placed blame for nearly every operational problem on the utility’s hiring shortfall, its old, unreliable equipment and a sense that “staff continuously and consistently (were) imposing their will on a system that did not want to work.” He also questioned why cameras were being placed in select locations rather than across the plant.

“If it is determined that this won’t be walked back,” Labat wrote, “then we will need to be prepared to address why are there only cameras at certain, chosen facilities, and we don’t have a good answer for that.”

A rough sketch for “installing cameras at critical 24/7 operations station” at the Carrollton plant is found in emails utility emergency-management director Jason Higginbotham sent to officials earlier this year. But several sections of those emails describing the proposed locations for the cameras were redacted from the messages the utility provided to NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune. An attorney for the Sewerage & Water Board said “some of the emails are protected from disclosure.” The utility did not explain why the information needed to be withheld.

Labat’s email met with a swift response from David Callahan, the retired U.S. Coast Guard rear admiral that the Sewerage & Water hired to beef up employee performance standards and policies.

“Good grief…” Callahan’s email begins. “I’m just going to lay it out straight.”

He goes on to explain that camera installations are commonplace in industrial settings for safety, security and internal accountability reasons. He argues that “video monitoring is so basic in today’s world,” and suggests employees’ resistance to workplace changes at the Sewerage & Water Board create the impression of an agency “living in the 1970s.”

“You can’t walk down a street or go into a business in New Orleans and not be on camera, or work in a job where you are not on camera,” Callahan wrote. “Why would our employees not accept that they are on camera?”

“We need to bring the board into the new millennium … technologically, and culturally … because I still hear disco music playing,” he concludes.

Callahan was not made available by the Sewerage and Water Board for an interview. The utility also did not respond to questions about what it has done since the Nov. 17 boil advisory to address concerns voiced by employees about long working hours and other working conditions.

‘A better solution’

Barnes, the Sewerage & Water Board’s press secretary, pointed to several initiatives she said the utility is taking to strengthen employee training and professional development. These include a leadership training and development partnership with Delgado Community College and Tulane University, a college tuition assistance program and a new safety program that could net staff who complete it a 5% pay raise.

“As we work diligently to bring (the Sewerage & Water Board) into the 21st century, that includes utilizing the power of technology to keep our employees safe,” Barnes said.

The employees who spoke with NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune said they still would like someone at the Sewerage & Water Board to speak with them directly about how to improve work conditions. They shared several suggestions, ranging from more consistent scheduling to just having a coffee maker.

Some employees struggle for ideas on how the situation could be changed and doubt that anything can be fixed without better pay and newer equipment. But someone should come talk to them at the very least, all of them said.

“If they asked us for all our opinions,” one employee said, “maybe they could come up with a better solution.”