Dozens of employees and visitors briefly evacuated New Orleans City Hall Wednesday after an employee, smelling smoke from a six-alarm fire about two miles away, pulled a fire alarm in the building.

There was no actual fire at 1300 Perdido Street. But the employee, smelling heavy smoke, followed protocol by pulling the alarm, said a spokesman for Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

"We were outside for no more than 10 or 15 minutes," said Beau Tidwell. "It was a false alarm, but we always want to err on the side of caution and keep our people safe."

The evacuation occurred as a fire devastated a home in the 2500 block of St. Charles Avenue about 10 minutes away from City Hall.

That home is an annnual stop for the Krewe of Rex parade, and is believed to be more than 154 years old.

