This time of year, performances of holiday classics like “Jingle Bells,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Drummer Boy” can be heard the world over.
But for the past 15 years, Rock 'N' Bowl on South Carrollton Avenue has been the only place other classics — of sorts — ring out on Christmas Day as Benny Grunch and the Bunch close out the holiday with songs like "Ain't Dere No More," "Santa and His Reindeer Used to Live Right Here" and "O Little Town of Destrehan."
And, of course, the crowd-pleasing, 1990 hit “The 12 Yats of Christmas,” which has had generations of New Orleanians singing along to the song’s first gift of the south Louisiana Christmas season, “a crawfish they caught in Arabi.”
Decked out in a shirt bearing the song's name as he prepared to play for this year's crowd on Tuesday, Benny "Grunch" Antin said he's seen everyone from people in their 90s to children in strollers mouthing the lyric as he sings it, an experience he calls “moving."
And, the 73-year-old added, “I’m not easily moved at my age.”
While the song's most recognizable lyric may roll so naturally off all those tongues now, Antin — who has performed with Benny Grunch and the Bunch since 1964 — said it took a long time for that to happen for him.
Antin had already decided the first gift was going to be “a crawfish they caught,” for his New Orleans “12 Days of Christmas” parody — a song suggested someone suggested he make in 1989 — but where “they” caught that crawfish proved more difficult than Antin expected.
“And a crawfish they caught in … and a crawfish they caught in … Metairie?” he said. “And a crawfish they caught in … I was stumped.”
Then, before a gig at the Riverwalk, Antin found some inspiration in the form of a taxi cab in front of him — an Arabi cab.
“And a crawfish they caught in Arabi. How could I be so stupid? It’s right there,” Antin said.
Pat Desforges, for one, is glad Antin came up with the catchy line. Desforges said she decided to come out to Rock ‘N’ Bowl just to see Antin play, calling him “a classic.”
It was her first time seeing him in person, after having the first Christmas Day meal she can remember outside of the house at Five Happiness.
And, after getting a chance to see a New Orleans staple like Antin in person, Desforges said she might just have to put a trip to Rock ‘N’ Bowl on her calendar every December 25 from now on.
“The way it’s looking, it might become a tradition,” she said.