Scaffolding surrounds the Galvez monument in preparation for its temporary removal from its site next to the former World Trade Center in New Orleans, Monday, July 16, 2018. The statue of the former territorial governor of Louisiana and hero in the American Revolutionary War, Bernardo de Galvez, will be relocated to storage during the construction of the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans. The statue, which was a U.S. Bicentennial gift from the government of Spain, will be reinstalled in 2020.