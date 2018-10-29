The home of New Orleans lawyer and civil rights activist Alexander Pierre “A.P.” Tureaud Sr. was added Monday to a new network of sites honoring African-Americans’ struggle for equal rights in the United States.
The 7th Ward home is now part of the African-American Civil Rights Network Program, which was established by Congress in 2017. The network, housed within the National Park Service, honors sites and buildings of historical importance to the national civil rights movement.
Tureaud is credited with the desegregation of public schools, universities and public accommodations in New Orleans and the rest of Louisiana.
He successfully fought for equal pay for black teachers in Orleans Parish schools and led the fight to integrate K-12 schools in New Orleans in the years after the Supreme Court's landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1954.
His efforts, often in concert with future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, forced LSU’s law, medical and graduate schools to open their doors to black students in the early 1950s. He also was involved in the push to integrate LSU's undergraduate programs.
“If it wasn’t for Alexander Pierre Tureaud, I wouldn’t have been able to go to some of the best colleges in the country,” said U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, of New Orleans, a co-sponsor of the bill to create the network and the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.
“I wouldn’t have the right to sit wherever I wanted to sit. My mother, who was a special-ed public school teacher, would not have made the same as her white colleagues,” he said.
The National Park Service designated Tureaud’s Pauger Street home a historic site a decade ago. Monday’s honor is the home’s second.
The new African-American Civil Rights Network Program allows black history to be “recognized, included and shared with black and white children, black and white adults, tourists and everybody else,” said A.P. Tureaud Jr. as he stood in front of his childhood home at a ceremony to honor his father’s legacy.
The elder Tureaud, who was born in New Orleans on Feb. 26, 1899, lived in the home from 1947 until his death on Jan. 22, 1972, at age 72. So did his wife, Lucille Dejoie Tureaud, and their six children.
After attending grammar school for eight years in New Orleans, Tureaud traveled to Washington, D.C., for high school and college, as there were no high schools in New Orleans open to black students at that time. He graduated from Howard University Law School in 1925 and in 1927 became one of only five black lawyers in Louisiana.
At times during his more than four-decade career, he was the only practicing black attorney in the state.
Tureaud’s earliest victories included the successful challenge of salary disparities between black and white teachers employed by the Orleans Parish School Board and the 16 lawsuits he and Marshall filed in the 1940s to challenge race-based pay gaps around Louisiana.
Those lawsuits prompted the state Legislature to adopt a base wage for all teachers, regardless of race, in 1948.
He later worked with Marshall on a series of desegregation lawsuits that helped end “Jim Crow” laws in public education at the secondary, undergraduate and graduate levels.
His son, the younger Tureaud, was the plaintiff in a 1953 case he filed to force LSU’s undergraduate program to admit black students, which was later handled by the NAACP’s National Legal Defense Fund. That case dragged on until 1956, two years after the Brown ruling declared “separate but equal” educational facilities to be inherently unequal and thus unconstitutional.
Tureaud also successfully challenged segregation at the Southwestern Louisiana Industrial Institute in Lafayette — now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; McNeese State College in Lake Charles; and Southeastern Louisiana College, now Southeastern Louisiana University, in Hammond.
His work with Marshall to force officials to integrate K-12 schools in New Orleans came to a head in the early 1960s, after a decade of litigation.
Separately, Tureaud won suits in the 1960s to desegregate public transportation systems in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Shreveport, as well as hotels, the Municipal Auditorium and public parks in New Orleans.
And after 16 Southern University students were arrested for staging sit-ins at whites-only establishments in Baton Rouge in 1960, Tureaud litigated their cases all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which overturned their convictions the following year.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, who signed the proclamation Monday granting the Tureaud home its second historic status, called Tureaud “one of the most prominent legal minds in the history of the civil rights movement."
The younger Tureaud called for more sites of importance to be included in the new network, which has thus far honored Tureaud’s home; the Union Army recruitment center at Camp Nelson in Kentucky; the home of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers in Mississippi; the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968; and a mural in the Interior Department headquarters in Washington depicting black singer Marian Anderson's concert at the Lincoln Memorial in 1939.
Thousands of enslaved African-Americans fled to Camp Nelson during the Civil War and eventually enlisted in the Union Army or lived in refugee settlements at the camp.
The younger Tureaud’s sister, Janet Tureaud, now owns the Tureaud family home.
“I am proud of what she has done to maintain this legacy of birth and wonder and history of our family, for our city, and for people who are interested in preserving, protecting and disseminating our history,” Tureaud Jr. said. “We need to find other sites and other venues and other people to bring to this network so that our history is included in the history of America.”