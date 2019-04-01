A seventh grader's class project made a remarkable discovery that ultimately prompted administrators to shut down drinking fountains at his New Orleans school.

Berr Voss-Potts, a 13-year-old at Homer Plessy Community School, found traces of lead in the school's water using an off-the-shelf test kit.

The school took quick action and shut down the water fountains, according to WWL-TV report. The Orleans Parish School District plans to install water filters at Plessy and will keep the fountains offline until then. Plastic covers were placed on the fountains Monday to prevent students from drinking water out of them.

Voss-Potts conducted the test as part of a student NPR podcast challenge.

"I thought it would be cool to test the water because it's an old building," Voss-Potts told WWL-TV.

Plessy moved two years ago into the 87-year-old McDonogh 15 school building in the French Quarter.

Lead in drinking water has harmful effects on children and is becoming a growing concerns for cities across the nation, highlighted by the ongoing crisis in Flint, Michigan. According to the EPA, even low levels of lead in children can cause lower IQs, learning problems, slowed growth and in rare cases, death.

The Orleans Parish School Board released a state following the discovery.

"Due to the low water pressure in the building, we were unable to install water filtration systems this morning at the Plessy School as planned. However, OPSB delivered more than 2,000 water bottles at the school today and will continue to make sure students have access to drinkable water as we work to install those water filtration systems as a precaution. We've placed an emergency order for booster pumps which are needed in order to fully install filtration systems in school buildings with low water pressure."