In a win for affordable-housing advocates, the New Orleans City Council on Thursday approved plans for a mixed-income development in the Bywater that would bring 82 affordable units to the rapidly gentrifying neighborhood.
The unanimous vote approved a zoning change that will allow the Housing Authority of New Orleans to build a mixed-income development at a site it owns on Royal Street.
The development will include a total of 136 units to be built at a cost of $26 million, with the market-rate units helping to defray the costs of HANO’s subsidized housing.
The approval came after Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer, who represents Bywater, struck a final-hour compromise with HANO that will provide the public more opportunities to weigh-in on the design of the project to ensure it fits in with the character of the neighborhood.
Some neighbors of the property, which is bounded by Royal, Mazant, Chartres and France streets, have protested in recent weeks that the size of the project would overtake the lower-slung shotgun-style homes that dominate the area.
But the fight has also become a proxy for broader questions about race and income in an area of the city that was once home to many African Americans, but has become whiter, and richer, since Hurricane Katrina.
Housing-advocacy groups and the low-income residents they represent said during the council meeting Thursday that the development would help people of color with lower incomes return to Bywater, once a neighborhood where families could get by on a blue-collar wage.
"There are many times that I really just want to pack up and go live under the bridge," said Hollygrove resident Adinas Perkins, who, after a workplace injury, brings in only $960 a month. "Because I cannot live in this city where I was born and raised, married and raised children, without a roommate."
The units would be rented to residents making less than the area’s median income, which in 2019 is $67,400 for a family of four.
Today, surging real-estate prices have brought in wealthier buyers, some from out of state, who flocked to the neighborhood and its reputation as an upscale, “authentically New Orleans” spot close to the French Quarter and other attractions.
The average home in the formerly working-class neighborhood now sells for $348,000.
The City Planning Commission will guide a process that could end in revisions by this fall. Unclear Thursday is whether HANO's costs would increase should its design be amended, said Will Moyers of the ITEX Group, HANO's partner developer.
Still, some Bywater residents said the structure proposed was ill-suited for their neighborhood. They likened the proposal to the massive and often notorious public-housing projects, such as the Iberville and C.J. Peete projects, that HANO managed directly before Katrina.
"In addition to affordable housing, what is the point of this development? A form of gerrymandering... a prison atmosphere, and a profit," said Melanie Owen, a resident of Holy Angels development on St. Claude. Without proper monitoring and security, problems would develop that would reduce everyone's quality of life, she said.
Comments by some opponents of the plan that associated publicly-subsidized housing with crime and other issues sparked the ire of councilmen Jay Banks and Jason Williams.
"Affordable housing is in no way synonymous with the need for prison guards," Banks said. "At some point I am hoping and praying that we get past that kind of belief."
Fifty of the complex’s units would be one-bedroom apartments, while 68 would be two-bedroom and 18 would be three-bedroom. The project would be financed through several sources, including low-income tax credits and and federal grant funds.
The fight put Palmer in a politically uncomfortable position, as the District C councilwoman was elected in 2017 in part because of her work to preserve the fabric of city neighborhoods. However, she has also become a champion for more affordable housing in the city.
As late as last week, Palmer was pushing for HANO to spread out its affordable housing across multiple sites it owns. That strategy could have been a tough sell with her colleagues, who normally follow the district councilwoman's lead on matters within her district, but who might have been hesitant to take a stance that made them seem anti-affordable housing.
She changed that tack, she said, after meeting with HANO officials late Wednesday. The compromise plan includes a covered bus stop at the site, a design that matches that of other buildings in the neighborhood, and the preservation of green space.
Working groups would also be convened to opine on the building’s design, she said.