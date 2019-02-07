The New Orleans City Council is pushing District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro to stop jailing victims of domestic violence and sexual assault on warrants aimed at ensuring they testify at trial.
Blasting the practices as “barbaric” and “misogynistic,” council members said at Thursday's council meeting that jailing victims was a dangerous and cruel practice that reopened the trauma of the crime and had critically damaged trust in the city’s criminal justice system.
“At the end of the day jailing innocent victims just sends the message to these victims that the criminal justice system isn’t here to protect you, its maybe even here to cause you deeper harm,” Councilwoman Helena Moreno said.
The council passed a resolution condemning the practice and council members pledged to work with state lawmakers to prohibit with legislation in the upcoming session. The vote was unanimous.
Advocacy groups have been raising an outcry for years over what are known as “material witness warrants,” under which the District Attorney’s Office can seek to jail people important to a case in order to ensure they show up for the trial. While the practice is not limited to cases of sexual abuse or domestic violence, council members and advocates were particularly appalled by its application to those victims.
Court Watch NOLA, which has taken the lead on the issue, found 10 victims that were jailed in 2016 or 2017 and 18 other cases where the district attorney sought to have a victim arrested who could not be found by police.
“When someone who has already been robbed of their sense of normalcy is then punished and jailed by the person who is supposed to protect them, that only further aggravates that trauma,” said Councilman Jason Williams, who has announced he will be running for district attorney in 2020.
The District Attorney’s Office did not attend Thursday's meeting but defended the practice in a news release Wednesday night, casting it as a rare tool that must receive approval from a judge before it is used.
According to the office, 28 people were taken into custody on material witness warrants in the last five years. The statement did not specify how many of those individuals were victims but said 21 were involved in cases involving murder or attempted murder and two were connected to cases involving sex crimes.
“We discourage the City Council from adopting a public policy that will greatly embolden domestic abusers, child abusers and sex criminals to intimidate, threaten, harass and coerce their victims and witnesses into staying silent,” according to the release. “The adoption of this policy by the City Council is misguided and will have dangerous and unintended effects.”
But council members argued even jailing one victim was too many.
“This is for the sake of winning a case, do we really need to have that win in that column at the expense of an innocent victim?” Councilwoman Kristin Giselson Palmer asked.