A worker walks the ramp to boat 22 at Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport, La., Wednesday October 26, 2016. Bollinger Shipyards hosted a ceremony to show Admiral Paul Zukunft, the U.S. Coast Guard Commandant, the Fast Response Cutter program, which are 154' United States Coast Guard Patrol Boats. 58 boats are being fabricated at Bollinger Shipyards with different levels of completion, but they plan to make more. Each boat is named after a Coast Guard hero with a plaque.

 Advocate photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Lockport-based Bollinger Shipyards has selected Tampa Shipyard for design and construction if the company lands a contract for up to three heavy polar icebreakers and three medium-sized breakers that are being considered by the U.S. Coast Guard.

If awarded the work, Bollinger expects to fill its production facility in Tampa, Florida, with more than 1,000 full-time shipyard workers as early as 2020, President and CEO Ben Bordelon said Monday. Work on the three heavy polar icebreakers could keep the facility "fully-utilized for nearly a decade," he added.

Along with the supporting infrastructure of vendors, subcontractors and suppliers, Bollinger expects that handling the work in Tampa would create more than 3,500 full-time jobs.

Bollinger currently is producing the Coast Guard’s Sentinel-class fast-response cutters at its Lockport facility, which has employed the equivalent of more than 1,000 full-time workers since 2008. So far, 29 of the 154-foot-long fast-response vessels have been delivered under the program, a number that Bollinger said could grow to as many as 58.

