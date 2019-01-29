New Orleans native Christina M. Francis has been promoted to president of Magic Johnson Enterprises in Los Angeles.
Francis joined the company in 2014 as senior vice president of marketing and communications. She had been vice president of marketing and events for NFL Players Inc. and previously served as chief marketing officer for the Orange Bowl Committee.
“Having worked with her the past 16 years on different business ventures, she has proven herself more than capable to handle this role. I trust her to continue growing this company to new heights and establishing new partnerships in the coming years,” said Chairman and CEO Earvin “Magic” Johnson, the retired National Basketball Association and Lakers star.
Formed in 1987, Magic Johnson Enterprises has a portfolio of companies that work together to reinforce the organization’s focus on serving emerging, multicultural communities.
Johnson said Francis' reputation as a successful business mind was forged on the client and agency side, including strategic marketing roles with Fortune 500 companies such as Walt Disney World, Nissan Motor Corporation and IBM.
Francis met Johnson while she was working at UniWorld Group. There she spearheaded the national advertising and promotional campaigns for Lincoln Mercury, which included Johnson, and later went on to run Johnson’s 30 Burger King restaurants. In her new role, Francis will be responsible for managing and directing the corporation’s day-to-day operations including strategy, business development and overseeing many of the organizations partnerships.
“I am humbled and excited to start 2019 in my new role as president of Magic Johnson Enterprises,” said Francis.
Francis was valedictorian of her class at Xavier University, where she received her bachelor's degree. She holds an MBA from the University of New Orleans and was a fellow for the Consortium in Graduate Study and Management at the University of Texas.