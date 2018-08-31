From the West Coast to the Great Lakes and the Gulf of Mexico, at least 10 percent of imports at many ports like the Port of New Orleans could be hit by new tariffs if Trump's proposals take full effect, according to an exclusive analysis of government data by The Associated Press.
Ports and ground terminals in nearly every state handle goods that are now or will likely soon be covered by import tariffs. And port officials fear this could mean a slowdown in shipping that would have ripple effects on truckers and others whose jobs depend on trade.
Since March, the U.S. has applied new tariffs of up to 25 percent on nearly $85 billion worth of steel and aluminum and various Chinese products, mostly goods used in manufacturing.
In New Orleans, port officials say a tariff-related drop in shipments is real, not merely a forecast. In the first six months of this year, imports of steel and nonferrous metals were down by more than 25 percent from a year earlier, according to the port's chief commercial officer, Robert Landry. But the tariffs’ impact is likely more pronounced than the numbers suggest: The beginning of the year was lifted by a rush of shipments trying to get ahead of the tariffs, which went into effect midway through the period.
Unless changes are made, “When we run this report again, at the end of the year, we will see June through December has a real possibility of being even lower,” Landry said.
Similarly, many other ports have been humming along and even enjoyed an unexpected bump in imports during June and July as U.S. businesses moved up orders to ship before the new tariffs took effect.
"Some of my retail customers are forward-shipping the best they can to offset proposed tariffs," said Peter Schneider, executive vice president of T.G.S. Transportation, a trucking company in Fresno, California.
Ranked No. 3 among U.S. ports for imported steel, the dip in New Orleans imports could mean a loss of as much as $1 million for the first half of the year, Landry said.
To help stave its losses, the port is scouting for ways to boost business, including “looking at any type of breakbulk commodity we can find,” Landry said, including importing steel from countries that are not impacted by tariffs.
"In our business, steel is the ideal commodity," Landry said. "It's big, it's heavy, we charge by the ton so it pays well. You never find anything that pays as well as steel does."
Most containerized cargo has been unaffected at the Port of New Orleans by the tariffs, Landry said. But overall, the decline in steel imports has caused ripple effects: fewer ships are making port calls, fewer workhours available for stevedores, and businesses have to adjust to changes in the marketplace.
Dwayne Boudreaux, an International Longshoremen's Association official in Louisiana, said his stevedores are handling about 10 percent less steel from Japan because of the new tariffs.
"We don't think it's going to (get) worse," he said. But, he added, "who knows — that could change from the next press conference."
Port of New Orleans officials have been through this before. In 2002, President George W. Bush implemented tariffs of up to 30 percent on most steel imports from Europe, Asia and South America. A year later, the local port experienced a 46 percent drop in steel imports, meaning a loss of more than $1.6 million in revenue.
“To right the ships, so to speak, we’ve got to get these trade deals worked out,” Landry said. “I think they’ve got to get the tariff issues resolved in a manner that’s at least agreeable to all parties.”
“Louisiana has more to lose per capita form a trade war than any other state in the nation. That being said, for a variety of factors, including how well the economy is doing overall and the fact that these tariffs might be a necessary tactic, with some exceptions, we have not yet seen a broad cry from the business community to vigorously push back yet,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of GNO Inc., a regional economic development group.
“That could all change, of course, in the future if the tariffs begin to have a significant impact on input costs or consumer behavior,” Hecht added.
Port officials were encouraged by this week's announcement that the United States and Mexico had reached a preliminary agreement to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, hoping it might lead to reduced trade barriers. Canada's participation in any new deal to replace NAFTA, though, remains a major question mark, with talks having resumed Friday and restarting next Wednesday.
The port officials continue to worry, though, that Trump will make good on a plan to expand tariffs to an additional $200 billion in Chinese imports — a list that includes fish and other foods, furniture, carpets, tires, rain jackets and hundreds of additional items. Tariffs would make those items costlier in the United States. And if Americans buy fewer of those goods, it would likely lead to fewer container ships steaming into U.S. ports.
The impact will be felt keenly at West Coast ports like Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, relying on information from his port officials, said his port — the biggest in the United States — could suffer a 20 percent drop in volume if the additional $200 billion in tariffs are imposed against Chinese goods.
Jock O'Connell, an economist in California who studies trade, said he doubts a downturn would be so severe — that would match the slump that accompanied the global recession of 2008 — "but we will see a definite impact."