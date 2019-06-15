It's a rough summer Saturday for Target and its shoppers.
Around 2 p.m. Saturday, Target announced that it was "aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores" because of what shoppers say is an issue at the registers.
A statement from Target to the Washington Post said the problem "is not in anyway related to a security issue."
Customers from a few stores in south Louisiana took to social media to share news and video of the outage.
"We will provide an update as soon as possible," the store said from its official Twitter account.
The popular retail chain has nine locations stretching from Lafayette to Baton Rouge to New Orleans.