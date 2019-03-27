S&P Global raised its debt rating for the Port of New Orleans, citing a rosy outlook for port activity despite last year's downturn in bulk cargo volume due to trade war tariffs.
The debt rating agency raised Port Nola's rating a notch, to 'A' from 'A-', affecting approximately $150 million of debt, according to S&P. A higher rating can reduce the cost of borrowing, which may be of increasing importance for the port authority if it okays proposals to add a new $1 billion container ship terminal, which would be largely debt-financed.
S&P said the port's market position had been strengthened by last year's acquisition of New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Commission, which gave it access to six major U.S. railroads (Burlington Northern/Santa Fe, Canadian National, CSX, Kansas City Southern, Northern Southern, and Union Pacific), and adds significantly to operating income.
Also, Port Nola has seen increased container ship and cruise liner activity, offsetting the 23.5% decline in bulk cargo -- including agricultural products, cement and petroleum derivatives -- suffered as the global trade war tariffs kicked in during its 2018 fiscal year, according to Port Nola's annual report.
S&P said that while Port Nola's outlook is stable, it is unlikely to raise its debt rating further in the near-term because of competition from other regional ports, as well as "the port's potential plan to issue up to $90 million in bonds to fund its near-term" capital improvement plan.