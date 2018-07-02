A developer has withdrawn plans to turn a former school building into a hotel on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Jim MacPhaille is a New Orleans developer who owns a restaurant and several other buildings and businesses in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, the Sun Herald reported.

"We started presenting the project and they didn't like the hotel idea," MacPhaille said. "So I have 26 other projects that have proper zoning and I'm just going to fool with those."

He said he doesn't want to fight with neighbors about the Spanish Revival-style former school, which was built in the 1920s and first housed Bay High School. It has been vacant since it was damaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and now will be remaining empty for a while longer.

MacPhaille had proposed converting it into a 70-room boutique hotel. But, he didn't meet all the requirements for a zoning change.

MAcPhaille abruptly withdrew his plans in the middle of a Planning and Zoning Board meeting, according to the Sun Herald.

Attorney Leonard Blackwell, representing neighbors, said MacPhaille's plans were too vague to allay their concerns about how any changes would affect the character of the established neighborhood. Blackwell said the neighbors weren't opposed to a project, as long as they know what's being planned.

"I don't know that the residents with the right kind of a condominium project would resist that," Blackwell said. "Or maybe even if there was a boutique as long as it didn't have too many rooms."

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places and is designated a Mississippi Landmark property. Changes to the property would require a permit from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

"It's really something for the city to figure out if it wants that property rezoned or fixed so somebody can develop it," MacPhaille said. "I just don't want to fight with my neighbors."