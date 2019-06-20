Entergy is urging shareholders not to accept an offer from a Canadian investment company that wants to buy 1 million shares of company stock at a discounted price — an offer that represents 0.53% of all of Entergy’s shares.
TRC Capital Corp. is offering $97.50 per share of Entergy stock, which is 4.45% less than what the stock was trading for when the offer was made on June 14.
TRC specializes in making mini-tender offers for shares of other publicly traded companies, including PayPal, Yahoo and AT&T. Because TRC is looking to buy less than 5% of available shares, the company doesn’t have to meet U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations regarding tender offers.
The SEC has warned that groups make mini-tender offers in the hopes of catching investors off guard and scooping up stocks at a discounted price.
If an Entergy shareholder has tendered stock to TRC Capital, Entergy said they can withdraw their shares by submitting a written notice before 12:01 a.m. on July 17, when the offer expires.