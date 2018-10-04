The purchase of the Avondale shipyards has officially closed, paving the way for the redevelopment of the massive industrial site on the west bank of Jefferson parish, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday.
Avondale Marine LLC, will take over the site with the aim of creating a shipping hub that can send cargo out on ships, trucks and trains. The company, which is a partnership between Hilco Global, an Illinois financial services firm, and T. Parker Host Inc., a shipping agent based in Virginia, has been negotiating the sale for months with the site's owner Huntington Ingalls, Inc.
The purchase price was not disclosed.
"Today we’re gathered for the transition of Avondale’s shipyard into a new era … through a new partnership and a covenant for the future of Avondale,” Edwards said in announcing the purchase.
He said that era will see the shipyard transition into a "global logistics hub."
The Avondale site has high crane capacity and more than 8,000 feet of river access, including deepwater access, officials have said, making it a prime location for a shipping hub. The redevelopment could bring as many as 2,000 direct jobs back to the site, they have said.
In recent months, Jefferson Parish, the Port of New Orleans and the Public Belt Railroad have all enthusiastically supported the project by agreeing to favorable incentives and terms with Avondale Marine, including the building a railroad spur to the site and a "payment in lieu of taxes," or PILOT program to help the developers.
The shipyard -- where once thousands of blue-collar New Orleanians made their livings -- began to downsize in 2011 after then-owner Northrup Grumman announced plans to shut it down and consolidate shipbuilding operations in Mississippi. The site has sat dormant since it was shuttered in 2013 after the last ship built there was launched.
At the time, many local and state officials criticized the company as slow in finding a buyer or new operator for the facility that would help preserve what was for decades a key source of high-paying, blue-collar jobs in the New Orleans area.