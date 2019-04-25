Sidney Torres is the proud new owner of the building that housed an historic New Orleans grocery.

Torres, a real estate mogul and reality TV star, along with business partner Fouad El-Jaouhari bought the Circle Food Store for $1.7 million as the store was put up for auction Thursday afternoon. He said before the auction that he intended to keep the store as a grocery.

Torres was joined by El-Jaouhari in the bidding process, who owns and operates stores in the New Orleans area including Magnolia Discount. Torres said the pair hopes to re-open the business by the end of 2019 in a way that would resemble area food halls, such as St. Roch market.

Torres said his role would be to handle the real estate, while El-Jaauhari would handle the operations. He said he'd like the name to remain the same, if possible.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Saddled with millions of dollars in debt, the historic market was up for sale in what looked to be the final blow to a business that once was a pillar of the 7th Ward. The only other bidder on the property was the debt-holder. The bidding process began at the minimum amount of $1,500,000, with several back-and-forth bids driving up the price until the Torres and El-Jaouhari's final offer of $1,700,000 was not bested.

Torres said he had been in talks to purchase the store from the debtholder outright, but it eventually was settled in the auction process.

It was the latest travail for a long-running New Orleans fixture that was knocked down by floods, brought back with a combination of private and public money, and later entangled in accusations of embezzlement and mismanagement between its family owners.

Circle Food Store dates to the 1930s and was one of the country’s oldest African-American-owned groceries. It closed in October after sputtering through a final period of irregular hours when shoppers found increasingly bare shelves.

Before reopening, Torres said he wants to discuss the area's drainage issues with New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell's office. The store gained a spot in the national memory during Hurricane Katrina when an image began to circulate showing floodwaters reaching several feet up its signature arches.

A similar image circulated again in August 2017 after a powerful thunderstorm flooded the area, again generating national headlines.

Torres was rumored as a possible New Orleans mayoral candidate in 2017 but never entered the race. He built a successful waste management business and owns a number of properties around the city.

Dwayne Boudreaux Jr., who ran the business until last year, said the sheriff’s auction is the end of the line for Circle Food Store.

“There’s else nothing I can do now,” he said. “I’m all out of tricks.”

More details to come.