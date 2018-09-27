Disney Cruise Line is headed to -- and from -- New Orleans.
The cruises will set sail from the Port of New Orleans beginning in 2020, according to a news release. It will be the first time a Disney cruise set sail from a Louisiana port.
Cruise destinations will be to a variety of "Caribbean and Bahamian destinations," the release said. Booking will be available as early as Oct. 4.
Disney's offerings will consist of six cruises around the time of Mardi Gras. The trips will include four-, six- and seven-might Western Caribbean sailings; a seven-night Bahamian cruise and a 14-night Panama Canal Voyage that will go from Feb. 7-March 6.
