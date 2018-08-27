Propeller, a business incubator that focuses on ventures looking to tackle pressing issues facing New Orleans, has selected seven businesses to join its South Broad Business Initiative, the nonprofit said Monday.
The initiative provides neighborhood entrepreneurs of color with support, resources and professional expertise to help grow their businesses.
To participate, businesses must be located in or in the process of relocating to the Broadmoor-Hoffman-Triangle-Zion City-B.W. Cooper neighborhood area. Benefits include free workspace, mentorship and assistance with marketing, financials, taxes, legal issues and technology updates.
The businesses include A Priority One Rent-A-Car, led by James Washington Sr. and James Washington Jr.; Chef D’z Café, led by Donald Smith; Emerald Services, led by Tyshaundra Davis; Nola Organic Spa, led by Priscilla Fontenberry; The Lipstiq Lady Cosmetics, led by Tara Simmons; Umoja Visions, led by Beverly Smith; and We Bleed Ink, led by Trevon Sansom.
The South Broad Business Initiative program is also available to businesses on a short-term project basis. Qualified businesses can apply by Sept. 23 for consideration to receive up to 10 hours of free project work in marketing, finance or branding.