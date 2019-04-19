ST. CHARLES
Transfers for March 18-22
BOUTTE
306 Boutte Estates Drive: Donation, Raymond Paul to Lynnard Monique Paul.
80 Boutte Estates Drive: $191,554, DSLD Homes, LLC to Rodney Samuel.
DES ALLEMANDS
110 Dixie Drive: Donation, Michael Anthony Jeansonne Sr. to Evans Jeansonne Jr.
Legend Oaks Subdivision, Lot 312 and 313: $90,000, Gavin J. Fish to Zachary M. Falgout.
167 Ridge Road: $18,000, Joshua Jacob Comardelle Sr. to Breaux's Total Health and Fitness, LLC.
DESTREHAN
46 Dunleith Drive: $237,000, Elizabeth Waterman Ductoe Aucoin to Lorenzo Huerta Jr.
46 East Woodlawn Drive: $155,000, Courtney Colgan Messerly to Barbara R. Pilie and Christopher Pilie.
512 W. Hoover Street: $134,000, Stephanie Marie Hebert to Justine M. Martin.
120 Panther Run Drive: $100,000, Jeanne St. Germain Rillieux and David Louis Rillieux to Matthew B. Landry and Jennifer M. Clesi.
HAHNVILLE
510 Julia Street: $44,000, Geneva Turner Dorsey to Iriel La'Na Walters.
LULING
Ashton Plantation, Phase 2-A, Square 12, Lot 37: $88,500, Ashton Plantation Estates, LLC to Reve, Inc.
103 Allie Lane: $165,000, James W. Naquin and Sarah Harang Naquin to Chance Michael Wooton.
502 Gassen Street: $155,000, John E. Hodge III to Logan Caroline Dicharry.
101 St. Nicholas Street: $180,000, Hope Nicholson Kirby to 101 St. Nicholas, LLC.
23 Palmer Drive: $275,000, Cheryl M. Jeansonne to Kaitlyn E. Lambert.
505 Terri Drive: $240,000, Succession of Audry Janet Legendre Szush and Succession of James Warren Szush to Julie Morris Biggers and Steven P. Biggers.
243 Wade Street: $196,900, Guy A. Breaux and Fayla Comardelle Breaux to Trey Michael Esponge.
337 Woodland Drive: $60,000, TDW Homes, LLC to Dwight R. Logan.
MONTZ
17985 River Road: $142,240, Gary Jude Duplessis, Sheryl Duplessis Wilson, Alcee P. Duplessis, and Gene Philip Duplessis to Duane Joseph Digiralomo and Andrea Roshto Digiralomo.
NEW SARPY
New Sarpy Subdivision, Square 63, Lots 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11: Donation, Delores Ricks Weatherford to Harriet Weatherford Bourgeois.
NORCO
Lot D Subdivision, Square 7, Lot 5: $34,000, Erick C. St. Amant to Frank J. Abbate Jr.
858 Marino Drive: $233,500, The Michael J. Leboeuf Jr. and Geraldine A. Leboeuf Revocable Living Trust to Samuel Murphy Carriere and Erika Beck Carriere.
ST. ROSE
120 Oak Manor Lane: $556,000, Zelda Coleman Lewis and Horace J. Lewis Jr. to Rachele A. Riley and Derrick Riley.