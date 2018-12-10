A six-story, 15-unit luxury condominium building being planned near the southeast corner of North Labarre and Metairie roads is drawing concern from some Old Metairie neighbors.
The 13,125-square-foot property sits across Labarre from Cafe B and was formerly the site of a three-story rental house. It was rezoned from residential to multifamily residential early this year with little reaction from neighbors, though no permit applications for the project have been filed yet with the parish.
Carolyn Talbert, of Keller Williams Realty, put her sign in front of the property Friday and said "my phone has been ringing off the hook" ever since.
Talbert said Old Metairie Condominiums will have 38 covered parking spaces on the ground floor and three units on each of the five floors above it. She said there will be three floor plans, ranging from 2,576 square feet to 2,712 square feet, with the largest units listing for $989,880. Plans call for units to have three bedrooms and 2½ baths.
The property will be gated and the units will be pet-friendly, she said.
Talbert would not identify the developer, but parish property tax records and the Louisiana secretary of state's corporate database indicate the property is owned by Metairie attorney Jim Hall. A call to Hall's office was not returned Monday.
Talbert said the target date for starting construction is February, with completion about a year later.
The appearance of marketing materials on Zillow.com and the development's website has prompted discussions on social media. They include some support but also concerns about traffic congestion, the size of the project and a perceived lack of public notice.
Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, whose district includes the property, said she has fielded several calls on the development. She noted the project still needs to get a building permit from the parish, a process that would address issues including drainage and traffic.
"When (the developers) have the specifics of what this (project) will be, then it goes through another vetting process," she said.
Van Vrancken said the zoning request came to the parish in late 2017. The property was originally zoned residential, save for a small portion which was commercial. The parish's Planning and Zoning Board recommended the council approve a change to multifamily residential, and the council did so in January. The new zoning imposes a height limit of 60 feet.
Van Vrancken said the public-notice requirements were met, but no one came forward at the council's Jan. 10 meeting to object to the zoning change. At the time, there was no specific development proposal linked to the rezoning request, she said.
She said she understands concerns about the building's height but that this appears to be a quality project that fulfills a demand for housing that isn't traditional single-family homes.
"I think they have identified a need for condominiums in the area, and certainly the proposal they’ve posted seems to be an upscale development," she said. "But I do understand these concerns, and that’s why we have these processes in place to vet these concerns."
Old Metairie resident Louise Saik said she is a little concerned about what the development will do to traffic.
Rezoning requests only require notification of other property owners within 300 feet, but Saik said a project this large probably should have been better publicized. Even though the project still needs a building permit, she said the zoning was a crucial step to have come and gone with little notice.
"I am kind of disappointed that we didn’t get (to provide) some input," she said. "I think for something of that magnitude, a lot more people needed to be notified."