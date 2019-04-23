More than $300,000 in funds and services were awarded to local entrepreneurs during pitch competitions throughout New Orleans Entrepreneur Week to help boost startup companies in the region.
The March event attracted more than 3,500 people from 23 states and three countries, who attended programming during the 11th annual New Orleans Entrepreneur Week. The weeklong series of events centered on business, innovation and entrepreneurial thinking, co-produced by the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University and The Idea Village. Thirty partners hosted 19 citywide events in eight neighborhoods: the Biomedical District, Central Business District, Central City, Irish Channel, Lakeview, Meraux, Seventh Ward and the Warehouse District.
Pitch competition winners and other highlights include:
RentCheck and the University of Alabama won the “IDEAcorps MBA Consulting Challenge” hosted by Loyola University New Orleans.
Junior Achievement of New Orleans, in partnership with the Brees Dream Foundation and The Idea Village, hosted the “Trust Your Crazy Ideas Challenge,” which ended in a tie between Baby Be-Gan from Baton Rouge and Glamour On The Go from Lafayette. Each team walked away with $7,500 in scholarships and a $3,750 prize for their high schools.
Cocktail & Sons won $7,500 in cash plus additional in-kind services from the Junior League of New Orleans during its “Woman Entrepreneur Fellowship.”
The Love Label won $500 cash and services valued at $1,900 from Launch NOLA during its pitch competition highlighting businesses along the Claiborne Corridor.
Urban League of Louisiana named Southern Comfort Real Estate Services the winner of the $10,000 prize at its annual “Women-In-Business Challenge.”
New Orleans Business Alliance hosted its second “New Orleans Health Innovators Challenge,” and MedAux was selected as the winner. It will receive $36,000 in cash, as well as in-kind services.
The “Tulane Business Model Competition” narrowed its finalists to KnoNap (George Washington University), RentCheck (Tulane University), and Speeko (University of Iowa). The final pitch was held on April 8th, and RentCheck was selected as the winner of the $35,000 grand prize.
Schmelly’s Dirt Farm received the grand prize of over $80,000 in funds and services at the Startup St. Bernard pitch competition.
TrayAway, RentCheck and SampleChain participated in The Idea Village’s annual “IDEApitch Competition” to close out NOEW. RentCheck received the first place and access to a $50,000 investment from The Idea Village thanks to the support of Jim Coulter and Patrick Comer.
In its 11 years, NOEW partners have awarded more than $4.6 million in cash and prizes to entrepreneurs, and nearly 800 entrepreneurs have been featured as part of the event.