On Thursday (May 2), New Orleans Advocate owners Dathel and John Georges purchased The Times-Picayune and its nola.com website from the Newhouse family’s Advance Local Media.
For the news companies' loyal readers there are a few key details to know:
-- The Advocate will publish a seven-day, home-delivered newspaper in New Orleans using the brands and features of both publications. The new paper will debut in June.
-- The two papers’ websites will be merged under the nola.com brand around the same time.
-- Owner John and Dathel Georges said when the new paper launches, current Picayune subscribers will be offered options for seven-day delivery.
-- The single newspaper will carry the flags of both The Times-Picayune and the New Orleans Advocate, and will have the features of both, as the Georges promise to keep the legacy of both papers.
-- For approximately the next month (as of May 2), both The Picayune and nola.com will operate as they do now. When the new paper and web site debut, it will have all the features, including comics and puzzles, that appear in both papers.
-- The Advocate will be expanding its New Orleans news, advertising and circulation staff by hiring from current nola.com and Times-Picayune employees and will increase its coverage of suburban communities, sports and arts and entertainment, and also improve its opinion pages.
-- Before the launch of the new newspaper and web site, the Advocate sales and circulation staffs will be contacting current advertisers and subscribers to ensure a seamless transition.
More details will be shared in the coming weeks.