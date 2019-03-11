The Urban League of Louisiana announced four finalists competing in its 2019 Women-In-Business Challenge, as well as its keynote speaker: super model, entrepreneur and reality TV star Cynthia Bailey.
The four business pitch contest finalists are Charon Flowers Maple, of Designum Technologies; Sara Reardon, of Nola Pelvic Health; Leslie Barrow, of Southern Comfort Real Estate Services; and Courtney McWilliams, of MaryMac’s Doggy Retreat.
The four were selected from 10 semi-finalists who participated in a nine-week business education program, received technical assistance and counseling services, and were introduced to resources to support their growth plans. The WIB Pitch Challenge will be held during New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 27 at the New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans.
A panel of judges will select the winner based on the effectiveness of the pitch presentation, scalability of the business model, and proposed use of award funds.
Bailey, the keynote speaker, is the owner of The Bailey Agency School of Fashion, Cynthia Bailey Eyewear, CB Vior and CB Candles. She also is one of the star's of the Bravo TV network’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Information is at www.urbanleaguela.org.