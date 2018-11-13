New Orleans-based Sazerac is paying $550 million to buy 19 liquor brands from Diageo.
The brands included in the transaction are Seagram’s VO, Seagram’s 83, Seagram’s Five Star, Myers’s, Parrot Bay, Romana Sambuca, Popov, Yukon Jack, Goldschlager, Stirrings, The Club, Scoresby, Black Haus, Peligroso, Relska, Grind, Piehole, Booth’s and John Begg.
"The disposal of these brands enables us to have even greater focus on the faster growing premium and above brands in the U.S. spirits portfolio,” said Ivan Menezes, chief executive of Diageo.
Diageo also agreed to enter into long-term supply contracts with Sazerac on completion for five of the brands each for a period of 10 years. Supply of all other brands will transition to Sazerac within a one-year period from completion of the deal. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to complete early in 2019.
Sazerac is one of America’s oldest family owned, privately held distillers with U.S. operations in Louisiana, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Maryland, California, and global operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, India, Australia and Canada.
Diageo said net proceeds from the sale of the 19 brands will be returned to shareholders through a share repurchase following completion of the deal.
Diageo is a global company with products sold in more than 180 countries. Its alcohol brands across spirits, beer and wine categories include: Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.