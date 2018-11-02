Ochsner Health System and Slidell Memorial Hospital have entered into a lease agreement with Pelican Urgent Care to jointly operate Pelican's Slidell location.
Ochsner and Slidell Memorial kicked off their partnership in 2016. Ochsner is Louisiana’s largest non-profit healthcare system. Slidell Memorial is a 229-bed acute care not-for-profit community hospital.
“Our partnership with Ochsner and Pelican is an exciting step forward that demonstrates our continued commitment to enhance access to quality and convenient care,” said Bill Davis, CEO of Slidell Memorial Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center – North Shore. “As partners, it is our priority that the most appropriate level of care is accessible to patients when and where they need it.”
As part of the arrangement, Pelican’s electronic medical record will be upgraded to the Epic software used by Ochsner, and Pelican’s patients will be able to access test results and health care resources through patient portal MyChart.