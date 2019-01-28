Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant, headquartered and owned by Kirkendoll Management in New Orleans, has named Kevin Armantrout as chief executive officer and announced plans for a location in Foley, Alabama.
"As we set our sights on major expansion plans, we've realized the need to add senior management depth to our executive management team," said founder and President John Kirkendoll.
Over the past three years, the beach and surf bar concept has grown to four locations in Louisiana, Florida, Aruba and Costa Rica. The Foley location will open this summer. The brand has plans to grow to 20 locations by 2024.
Armantrout has 30 years of restaurant industry experience, He began his executive management career with Acme Oyster House in 1995; joined Ruth's Chris Steak House, where he served in multiple executive leadership roles; and has been chief operating officer of Another Broken Egg of America Inc. He was responsible for turning the company into one of the fastest-growing brands in the breakfast/brunch segment across the U.S. and leading a capital investment partnership.