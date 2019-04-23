Let the driving-range battle begin.

The proposed lease between high-tech driving-range operator Topgolf and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has sparked a rapid response from officials at Topgolf's rival range developer, Drive Shack, who complained about the potential deal in a letter to New Orleans officials Tuesday.

Drive Shack is developing its own premium driving range on Howard Avenue at the former home of the Times-Picayune. The Topgolf facility would be located three miles away at a site controlled by the Convention Center on Tchoupitoulas Street, according to a proposed lease made public Monday by the board that overseas the Convention Center.

In a letter to Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Councilman Jay Banks and other public officials, Drive Shack executive Ted Heilbron argued that his company had been interested in building its attraction on Convention Center land, "but understood from its leadership that such a project was not part of the convention center master plan and should the convention center alter its master plan, such an opportunity would be through a competitive selection process."

Heilbron said that the Topgolf proposal "appears to be a no-bid process" for a long-term lease and that public money would be used to pay a real-estate commission of over $1 million.

"By comparison, the real estate commission for our project was less than a quarter of what the Convention Center authority will be paying with public funds," he said.

The Drive Shack protest over a competing driving range adds further controversy to the Convention Center's plans for several tracts of underdeveloped land on the upriver side of the building. The most controversial of which has been a proposed 1,200-room Omni hotel and adjacent retail and entertainment development that would be funded in part with Convention Center money.

The proposed lease with Topgolf indicates that the Dallas-based firm would develop a nearly nine-acre site abutted by Euterpe and Tchoupitoulas Streets. Topgolf would pay just over $1.2 million a year in rent for the first 10 years, and the deal would include a 587-space parking lot joint venture with the Convention Center. The rent rises each subsequent five years and the contract is extendable after 20 years.

Topgolf and Drive Shack are both in the business of creating entertainment attractions built around high-tech driving ranges. But Topgolf is much larger, with over 50 locations in the U.S. Drive Shack, which was formed out of a company that operates more traditional driving ranges, has just one location with several more expected to open soon.

Meanwhile, the Convention Center's board cancelled a meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, which was to have included discussion of the proposed lease, because board members have "pressing legislative matters in Baton Rouge," according to a spokesman for the Convention Center.

President and General Manager Michael Sawaya has said that development of those 39 acres is to enhance New Orleans attractiveness as a destination, as well as capture additional revenue for the Convention Center from the annual traffic it sees.

But Heilbron argued that the Convention Center should not be competing with private attractions.

"In most cities, the convention center exists to stimulate economic development," he said in the letter to Cantrell. "If the no-bid (Top Golf) lease moves forward, the effect will be to compete with economic development in the Broad Street corridor," where the Drive Shack complex is being built in partnership with a private consortium led by Joe Jaeger.

Neither the Mayor's nor Councilman Banks' offices were immediately available for comment. Convention Center board members weren't immediately available for comment.