Winnings at New Orleans-area gambling establishments were down by 1.4 percent in July compared to the year before, tracking a statewide drop that officials blamed on a quirk of the calendar.
Wade Duty, executive director of the Louisiana Casino Association, which represents the state’s gambling industry, noted there were four weekends during July, compared with five in July 2017. “That’s usually good for about 5 percent statewide,” Duty said of the extra weekend a year ago.
Winnings by Harrah’s land-based casino, the Fair Grounds racetrack and the three riverboat casinos were $50 million in July, compared to $50.8 million in July 2017, according to figures released by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That was better than the state’s overall performance, which was 5.5 percent lower than the year before.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah's took in $222.4 million in winnings during July, down from the $235.4 million.
The calendar difference didn’t have any effect on video poker revenues statewide. Revenue from terminals in truck stops, bars and restaurants was up 3.4 percent to $49.2 million from $46.2 million.
The Crescent City’s performance was aided by the Fair Grounds racetrack and the Amelia Belle riverboat casino, two of the three properties in the state to actually bring in more money in July than the year earlier.
The Fair Grounds brought in $3.5 million, compared to nearly $3.3 million in July 2017.
Amelia Belle had nearly $4 million in winnings, a gain of 8 percent. Overall riverboat winnings were down by 2.2 percent. Boomtown New Orleans brought in $9.7 million, a 4.6 drop, while Treasure Chest was off by 3.5 percent at $9.2 million in winnings.
Winnings at Harrah’s dropped by 1.9 percent to $23.5 million.
Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos saw their winnings drop by nearly 27 percent in July. The city's riverboat casinos have been in a prolonged slump; the last time the market posted a year-to-year gain in revenues was in August 2017, when the comparison was against a month marred by widespread flooding.
The Belle of Baton Rouge saw revenues drop by almost 37 percent to $3.2 million. L’Auberge Baton Rouge had a 27 percent drop to $12.0 million. Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge dropped 8 percent to $4.7 million.
In other markets, Lake Charles was down by 2.6 percent to $85.7 million, while Shreveport-Bossier City was 4.1 percent lower at $60 million in winnings. That fall happened even though the Margaritaville Casino was up by 9.2 percent year to year. The Acadiana market, represented by the slots at Evangeline Downs, was down by 3.5 percent to $6.9 million.